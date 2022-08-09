Throughout August, Strong Women Training Club trainer Emma Obayuvana is leading a five-week glutes and abs series designed to improve core and lower body strength. Think of it as our take on the classic legs, bums and tums workout… minus the problematic language.

New classes are released every Wednesday morning, but don’t worry if you’re only joining in now – all previous workouts are available on the Training Club for you to complete in your own time.

You’ll be doing exercises designed to promote healthy pelvic alignment and improve speed and agility. Complete the series and we guarantee that you’ll notice a positive difference in your other activities like running, swimming and walking.

Suitable for beginners, each workout will last a maximum of 40 minutes and no equipment is required.