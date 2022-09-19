Just like lateral lunges make a change from forward or reverse versions of the moves, lateral bear crawls offer a different challenge while still making the abs burn and improving stability.

You’ve mastered the core workout that is bear crawls , which means it’s time to step the exercise up a notch. Changing the direction is the simplest way to do that.

Lateral bear crawls are done in an all-fours position, lifting the knees off the ground and stepping side to side.

The exercise is great because it:

It works your core: the deep core muscles are engaged to stabilise the body as you balance with your knees off the ground.

It challenges your coordination: moving side to side requires mental focus.

It improves stability: you’ll be balancing as you lift one side off the floor.