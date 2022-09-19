Welcome to our weekly Move of the Week series. Every Monday, we’ll be sharing with you one of our favourite exercises – how to do them, what muscles they work and why they should be a regular part of your workout regime. This week: lateral bear crawls.
You’ve mastered the core workout that is bear crawls, which means it’s time to step the exercise up a notch. Changing the direction is the simplest way to do that.
Just like lateral lunges make a change from forward or reverse versions of the moves, lateral bear crawls offer a different challenge while still making the abs burn and improving stability.
What are lateral bear crawls?
Lateral bear crawls are done in an all-fours position, lifting the knees off the ground and stepping side to side.
The exercise is great because it:
It works your core: the deep core muscles are engaged to stabilise the body as you balance with your knees off the ground.
It challenges your coordination: moving side to side requires mental focus.
It improves stability: you’ll be balancing as you lift one side off the floor.
What muscles are worked in lateral bear crawls?
Windmills work the full body, but mainly target:
- Rectus abdominals
- Transverse abdominals
- Obliques
- Lats
- Back
- Delts
How to do lateral bear crawls
- Begin in an all-fours position with your wrists underneath your shoulders and your knees under your hips.
- Draw the belly button into your spine and press into all four fingers to lift your knees off the ground.
- Take your right hand and right foot off the floor and step them out a little wider, maintaining a strong core so you don’t collapse to the left side.
- Repeat, then perform on the other side so your left hand and foot lead the movement.
