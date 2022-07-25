Welcome to our weekly Move of the Week series. Every Monday, we’ll be sharing with you one of our favourite exercises – how to do them, what muscles they work and why they should be a regular part of your workout regime. This week: low planks.
You probably didn’t think planks could harder than the five-minute-hold challenge. But for a deeper (and arguably more useful) burn, try taking the plank into a low position.
When your forearms are planted on the ground, your abdominals are challenged even more than in a high plank when your arms can take on some of your body weight. So here’s how to do the sure-fire core burner.
What is a low plank?
A low plank position is the same as a high plank, only with your forearms planted on the mat rather than your hands.
This exercise is great because it:
It challenges the deep core: the arms take on less weight, so the abdominals have to work harder to stabilise the body.
It can reduce pain: by stabilising the core and the spine.
It can be done anywhere: add it to a home ab circuit or to the end of your weight lifting sessions.
What muscles are worked in low plank?
It’s a core-focused exercise that works:
- Rectus abdominals
- Transverse abdominals
- Obliques
- Erector spinae
- Pecs
- Delts
How to do low plank
- Begin in a table top position with your hands under your shoulders and knees under your hips.
- Lower your forearms to the floor, clasping your hands together directly under your face while your elbows are stacked beneath your shoulders.
- Engage the core by pulling your belly button to your spine and kick the feet straight back behind you to come into the plank position.
- Ensure your back is flat and your hips aren’t pushing up to the sky or sinking down to the ground.
- Hold the position for 30 seconds.
