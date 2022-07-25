When your forearms are planted on the ground, your abdominals are challenged even more than in a high plank when your arms can take on some of your body weight. So here’s how to do the sure-fire core burner.

You probably didn’t think planks could harder than the five-minute-hold challenge . But for a deeper (and arguably more useful) burn, try taking the plank into a low position.

A low plank position is the same as a high plank, only with your forearms planted on the mat rather than your hands.

This exercise is great because it:

It challenges the deep core: the arms take on less weight, so the abdominals have to work harder to stabilise the body.

It can reduce pain: by stabilising the core and the spine.

It can be done anywhere: add it to a home ab circuit or to the end of your weight lifting sessions.