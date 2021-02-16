Unless you’ve got a specific goal in mind, getting a good balance of strength and cardio work in is the most beneficial way to look after your brain and body. You might hit that target with a couple of weight lifting or bodyweight workouts and interspersing a run or skipping session throughout the week – but your workouts don’t have to be mutually exclusive.

For example, did you know that running can build leg muscle, as well as being an effective cardio workout? However, while the weather stays wet and cold, we think we’ll stick with indoor sessions, thank you, and this lower body HIIT session is laden with benefits.