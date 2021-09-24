The problem is that with long distance running, you often don’t know what you need until it’s too late. The body is in such a state of inflammation that it can be hard to work out when you’re hungry or thirsty and by the time you’re able to distinguish those signals, you’re probably significantly dehydrated and energy deficient.

“Our thirst sensation can be suppressed during exercise, meaning we may become dehydrated before we feel thirsty,” explains Kat Shaw, Lucozade Sport’s hydration expert. “Don’t leave it too late to start drinking, start taking on fluids early on in the race.”

It’s not just that feeling hungry and thirsty is distracting; dehydration can seriously impact your performance on the road. According to a 2011 study published in the Journal of Athletic Training, 70% of half and full marathoners believe that dehydration has negatively impacted their performance on race day. It’s worth pointing out that most of the participants surveyed lived in hot, humid parts of the US so potentially fewer would say the same in the UK but the fact still stands that many of us do suffer from dehydration.

That can lead some runners to overdo it on the water. A recent review published in the journal Nutrients says that dehydration and overhydration are the two main issues when it comes to endurance exercise. While low levels of either may only cause minor blips in performance and wellbeing, at moderate-to-severe levels, they can lead to serious illnesses and/or very reduced physical capacity.

To help, we asked Shaw to share her nine tips for staying hydrated during a marathon (or shorter distance) in order to stay energised, happy and motivated.