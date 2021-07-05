If you sit down at a desk all day, you probably know that you’re making posture mistakes. As you lean into your laptop, your shoulders rise ever higher towards your ears. That’s not a good thing, and it can be difficult to undo bad posture habits when you’re working from home. One exercise that can help, however, is the dumbbell chest fly. It can help open up your chest muscles and reduce upper back pain.

It’s simple but effective and doesn’t require you to have heavy weights at home to reap all the benefits.