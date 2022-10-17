There comes a point in the day when all you crave is a little peace. You don’t have the time or energy for a walk, your brain is too tangled for meditation and music can’t cut through the noise. In that moment, you need child’s pose.

The yoga favourite is often used during asanas as a reset, but it’s just as powerful when used outside of a set practice. Child’s pose stretches the posterior chain muscles that often tense up in moments of stress or during the day (hunched shoulders, anyone?), while bringing your head down to the floor is known to have a profoundly calming effect on the mind.