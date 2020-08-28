We can’t fault sit ups , reverse crunches and plank holds for strengthening our core muscles . But if they’re the only moves that your ab workout includes, then you’re probably only getting half the job done. Rather than only focusing on the front abdominal muscles, we need to think about working the side muscles – the obliques – too.

“You’ve got to train your entire core to make sure that it’s strong enough to support your back , improve your posture and prevent you from getting any injuries,” says Emma Obayuvana , fitness trainer from the Strong Women Collective.

In fact, oblique training is really important to help with the movement of the spine. The three functions of the muscles include lateral flexion (bending sideways), flexion (rounding the spine) and rotation (twisting from side to side), helping us to bend and move properly.

“To train our obliques and help to build a strong, well rounded core, we need to think about twisting movements that target the side of the body,” says Emma. Here, she’s shared some of her favourite exercises to do, whether you dedicate an entire training session to your core or like to pop one or two moves onto the end of each training session.

Plank with a knee to elbow

In a strong plank position, either high or low, lift one foot off of the ground and bend the knee so that it comes up towards the elbow of the same side arm. Squeeze through the core and side body before returning to a plank position and repeating.

Russian twists

“These can be done with your bodyweight, a kettlebell or a dumbbell,” says Emma. Sitting on the floor, lift the feet off the ground and lean backwards slightly, engaging the core. From here, twist from side to side, tapping your arms on the floor on either side of your hips. If you are using a weight, hold it in your hands as you twist from the core.