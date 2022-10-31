We’re all busy, which means we want exercises that are efficient and effective. That’s why compound moves like squats are so good for us — working multiple muscles all at the same time. The same can be said for stretches that release tension: the best ones get deep into many areas of the body in one go.

Despite the name, overhead tricep stretches are one of those efficient moves. Not only do they stretch the back of the arms, which can be tight from upper-body exercises like push-ups and overhead presses, but they also open up the chest and stretch out the shoulders. After a big day or tough workout, try this simple move to feel the difference all over your upper-body.