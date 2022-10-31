Welcome to our weekly Move of the Week series. Every Monday, we’ll be sharing with you one of our favourite exercises – how to do them, what muscles they work and why they should be a regular part of your workout regime. This week: overhead tricep stretches.
We’re all busy, which means we want exercises that are efficient and effective. That’s why compound moves like squats are so good for us — working multiple muscles all at the same time. The same can be said for stretches that release tension: the best ones get deep into many areas of the body in one go.
Despite the name, overhead tricep stretches are one of those efficient moves. Not only do they stretch the back of the arms, which can be tight from upper-body exercises like push-ups and overhead presses, but they also open up the chest and stretch out the shoulders. After a big day or tough workout, try this simple move to feel the difference all over your upper-body.
What are overhead tricep stretches?
Overhead tricep stretches are a great way to stretch the upper body. They’re great because they:
Release tension: they might be called tricep stretches, but they also open the chest and release the shoulders for a total release.
Can be done anywhere and anytime: at your desk? Check. Before working out? Of course. After a tough session? Perfect.
Improve posture: tight arm muscles can impact stability of your shoulders, while tightness in the chest can pull your shoulders forwards into a rounded position.
What muscles do overhead tricep stretches work?
This upper-body stretch will target:
- Triceps
- Pecs
- Shoulders
- Back
How to do an overhead tricep stretch
- In a standing position, lift your right arm straight overhead and bend the elbow so your right hand comes behind the head with your palm facing in towards your shoulder.
- Take the left hand to the right elbow and begin to push it back so you feel the stretch intensify.
- Don’t arch through the back — keep your abdominals engaged and push your ribs down towards your pelvis.
- Hold for a few seconds and switch to the other side.
Images: Stylist
Chloe Gray
Chloe Gray is the senior writer for stylist.co.uk's fitness brand Strong Women. When she's not writing or lifting weights, she's most likely found practicing handstands, sipping a gin and tonic or eating peanut butter straight out of the jar (not all at the same time).