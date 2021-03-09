If you’ve done a pilates class before, you’ll know it’s a total core burner. However the unique thing about pilates that it’s not simply a killer core workout because you’re going through a tired rotation of crunches and sit ups. Instead, it’s because every second of pilates focuses on engaging your midsection, regardless of the move.

“I actually don’t think a lot of people know what their core really is,” says Ksenija Selivanova, pilates teacher at fitness studio BLOK. “It’s a tandem of lower back, abdominals, the pelvic floor and your diaphragm. In pilates everything comes from the centre – what we call the powerhouse. Even an exercise for the legs will involve drawing the navel in, lifting up through your pelvic floor and tucking your tailbone under so you’re still bracing through your abdominals.”