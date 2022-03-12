But when it comes to building a body that can resist the pressures in your day-to-day life, nothing works like swimmers. That’s because they switch on everything in the back of your body, from your hamstrings to your rear delts, while encouraging a gentle backend to counteract your hunching.

Pilates has long proved that you don’t need weights to help build a strong and stable body. Whether it’s glute bridges or the classic pilates hundred exercise for the abs, the practice will test every inch of your muscles.

A swimmer involves lying on your stomach with your arms over your head and gently paddling your feet and hands, almost as though you were doing a front crawl.

This exercise is great because:

It engages the posterior chain: the muscles in the back of our body can be weak from sitting down all day, so strengthening them is important.

It’s low impact: proof that you don’t need to be jumping around or loading heavy weight on your body to get a good workout in.

It encourages better posture: by opening the chest, squeezing your shoulders down and back and activating the glutes.