Welcome to our weekly Move of the Week series. Every Monday, we’ll be sharing with you one of our favourite exercises – how to do them, what muscles they work and why they should be a regular part of your workout regime. This week: swimmers.
Pilates has long proved that you don’t need weights to help build a strong and stable body. Whether it’s glute bridges or the classic pilates hundred exercise for the abs, the practice will test every inch of your muscles.
But when it comes to building a body that can resist the pressures in your day-to-day life, nothing works like swimmers. That’s because they switch on everything in the back of your body, from your hamstrings to your rear delts, while encouraging a gentle backend to counteract your hunching.
What is the swimmer exercise?
A swimmer involves lying on your stomach with your arms over your head and gently paddling your feet and hands, almost as though you were doing a front crawl.
This exercise is great because:
It engages the posterior chain: the muscles in the back of our body can be weak from sitting down all day, so strengthening them is important.
It’s low impact: proof that you don’t need to be jumping around or loading heavy weight on your body to get a good workout in.
It encourages better posture: by opening the chest, squeezing your shoulders down and back and activating the glutes.
What muscles do swimmers work?
Swimmers work the entire posterior chain, including:
- Rear delts
- Traps
- Lats
- Erector spinae
- Glutes
- Hamstrings
- Calves
You may also like
Reverse lunge your way to injury-proof key running muscles
How to do swimmers
- Lie on your stomach on a yoga mat and extend your arms overhead.
- Roll your shoulders back and down, squeeze the glutes and press your pubic bone into the floor as you lift your chest, head, feet and ankles off the mat.
- With your chin lightly tucked in, begin to flutter your arms and legs, squeezing through the back body to lift your right arm and left leg then swapping sides.
Images: Stylist
Topics
Chloe Gray
Chloe Gray is the senior writer for stylist.co.uk's fitness brand Strong Women. When she's not writing or lifting weights, she's most likely found practicing handstands, sipping a gin and tonic or eating peanut butter straight out of the jar (not all at the same time).