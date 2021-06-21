“Front rack” just means holding weights in front of your body (often up by the collar bone), rather than by your sides or on the upper back. Because of the more unusual position, you’ll find that most front rack exercises require more core strength than leg strength.

A front rack march, however, requires you to switch on those core muscles while working the leg muscles. You’ve got to stand up correctly under a heavy load, while staying strong in the shoulders and upper back and moving those legs one by one – improving balance.