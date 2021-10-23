While your best bet is probably having a work station assessment, stretching and strengthening can help. The seated deltoid stretch is a move that offers almost instant relief and can be done pretty much anywhere.

After a weekend hard at the mill (read: office), your shoulders are up by your ears and your back is screaming. Those deltoids work hard every day and yet, we don’t look after them at all.

A seated deltoid stretch is a super simple but effective move that works well in a warm-up, cool-down or as a five minute break from your desk. You don’t need any equipment: just somewhere on the floor to sit.

The exercise is great because:

It releases tight shoulders and backs: we’re looking to twist and rotate from the core, not the neck.

It can prevent injuries or reduce pain: not enough of us rotate. By getting us to twist, we’re preparing our bodies to move in different directions which means we’re more able to turn around if we’re running and need to change course, twist to meet the ball or look over our shoulder to see what’s going on over in the other side of the office!

It’s incredibly simple: you don’t need any equipment or fancy gym clothes. This is a stretch you could do next to your desk, in the living room, on a beach or in the weights room.