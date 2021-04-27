Learn to talk

“When I went to university, I went from only ever running on my own to leading a group run every week for my boat club. I had to chat to the people who were struggling and yell out instructions and I found that my running really improved,” says Miranda. “Now I run with my partner and we make sure that we do at least one easy run a week where we chat nonstop for up to 10k.”

Talking simply adds another element of challenge onto your running, testing your cardiovascular (and mental) fitness. “If you can run and chat, you’ll find that the runs you do with your mouth shut and full concentration will be so much more energetic. I also think that chatting helps with cadence – you’re less likely to slow down or speed up if you’re maintaining a conversation.”

For Miranda, it’s also about relaxing into the run. If you can head out with good friends and have a catch up, you’ll probably feel a bit calmer, have more confidence and be nicely distracted from the extra distance you’re hoping to cover.