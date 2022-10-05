Running with type 1 diabetes? Here’s how to regulate your blood glucose levels

For my entire childhood, I had a perfectly clean bill of health. I barely visited the GP and was rarely ill. Then, at 17, I began to experience debilitating fatigue, intense aches and pains in my legs and incessant thirst. I lost two stone rapidly and my periods stopped for almost seven months. After four months of unrelenting trips to the doctor, I finally got some answers. Administering a basic finger prick check, my doctor monitored my blood glucose levels to find that they were almost 10 times higher than what’s deemed ‘healthy’. I was quickly sent to the hospital, where I was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. My new life began in a sea of insulin, needles and sleepless nights. I was ill-prepared, to say the least.

You may also like Exercise and chronic illness: “My autoimmune condition made me appreciate my workouts more than ever”

What is type 1 diabetes and how does it affect the body?

JDRF, the type 1 diabetes charity, defines it as an “autoimmune disease in which insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas are mistakenly destroyed by the body’s immune system”. As such, its causes are suspected but not confirmed and there is no cure. Identified symptoms include: frequent urination

increased thirst

dry mouth

itchy or dry skin

increased appetite

unexplained weight loss

yeast infections As a result, I have to monitor my blood glucose levels continuously – either with a manual finger prick check or with a flash glucose sensor that connects to an app – and inject insulin each time I eat. Together, these actions ensure that my blood glucose remains within the safe range of 4-7mmol. I was over 30mmol when I was diagnosed, and it’s a constant juggling contest between low blood glucose episodes (hypos) and high (hypers).

Exercising with type 1 diabetes

Post-diagnosis, I was anxious to return to exercise. Within a few years, I’d overcome that anxiety and started running. And I never stopped. While type 1 diabetes is unrelated to diet and lifestyle, exercise can be a significantly beneficial management tool. “Jogging and long-distance running are forms of aerobic exercise during which your muscles use lots of oxygen. During aerobic exercise, your body becomes more sensitive to insulin and blood glucose levels drop,” Dr Daniela Mercado Beivide from Holly Health explains. Exercise can further improve insulin sensitivity and cardiovascular health.

Type 1 diabetes is unrelated to diet and lifestyle but exercise both can help to manage the condition.

While it does offer a load of benefits, I know only too well how difficult it can be to exercise with the disease. Over time, I’ve learned to use the insulin reduction setting on my insulin pump to reduce the impact of blood glucose fluctuation: if I’m resting just above the recommended upper quartile of 7.0mmol, I can cleverly use that setting to reduce my insulin by a percentage for a given period. That way, I can avoid my run being interrupted by hypos.

How to run with type 1 diabetes

So, how can type 1 diabetics navigate their blood glucose levels while running? Here are five nifty tips to get you started. Check your glucose levels regularly Carolyn Nicholas, functional medicine certified health coach and director of coaching at Able, tells Stylist that it’s vital to know what your glucose readings are. “Don’t be afraid to check, and make sure that you’re checking before, during and after your run so that you can monitor trends as glucose can continue to drop up to 12 hours post-run.” Helen O’Leary, physiotherapist and clinical pilates instructor at Complete Pilates recommends keeping a record of your blood glucose levels on exercise days. “Seeing where your trends are going will help you formulate a routine rather than being scared of the highs and lows. The more you test, the better you will understand how your body is responding to the run,” she explains.

Fueling up ahead of a run and regularly checking glucose levels can ensure you have a safe run.

Fuel up properly “What you eat directly affects your blood sugar. A diet high in sugar, refined carbs and ultra-processed foods is a recipe for disaster when it comes to diabetes and blood sugar stabilisation. Focus on eating fibre (non-starchy veggies, seeds, avocado), high-quality proteins and good fats with natural carbs (sweet potatoes, squashes wholegrains or fruit),” Nicholas recommends. Likewise, O’Leary recommends keeping a pre-run food diary so that you can easily spot trends: “Make a note of your last meal as the amount of insulin you have in your body can affect your blood sugar.” Carry glucose tablets I never go anywhere, running or otherwise, without fast-acting glucose. Dr Beivide recommends glucose tablets, gels or jellybeans in case of hypoglycaemia, further suggesting a small snack – a piece of fruit or similar – before beginning to “provide some easy fuel for your muscles”. Hydration is also essential, so take regular breaks to drink water.

A diet high in sugar, refined carbs and ultra-processed foods is a recipe for disaster when it comes to diabetes and blood sugar stabilisation

Run in the morning Blood glucose readings tend to be lower in the morning before breakfast. “If you are prone to low blood sugar it might be best to schedule your runs for first thing in the morning,” Nicholas explains. That said, it’s important not to head out when your blood glucose is already dipping too low, so plan ahead. “If you are a little low, have a snack with protein and carbohydrates, such as Greek yoghurt with berries or toast with peanut butter. This will help to prevent your sugars dropping when you run,” O’Leary reiterates. Focus on proper sleep and reduce stress levels “Running when you have had a night of poor sleep or a burden of high stress on the body can result in abnormal fluctuations in blood sugar,” Nicholas finalises. It’s important to rest and rejuvenate, so prioritising those precious eight hours is one of the most fundamental elements of planning. If you want to hit those personal bests or feel your most energised, sleep is the key to unlocking that.

You may also like Just 30 minutes of exercise in the morning could be the secret to boosting your productivity at work

If you’re feeling too tired to deliver on a run day, try a walk instead; you might save yourself the frustration of overexerting yourself or failing to execute your plans. “Try taking shorter, frequent walks during the day, especially after meals,” Nicholas recommends. “Walking can help to stabilise your blood sugar post-meal without the surge in glucose.” And unlike running, you won’t need to wait too long for it to digest before you can head out. The most important thing? Remember that everyone is different. Managing your blood glucose and interpreting your own body is all about figuring out what works best for you. Keep on plodding, and plan accordingly.

Images: Getty