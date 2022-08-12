3 pilates exercises to strengthen and mobilise your upper body

Building shoulder strength is really important – these muscles are used in pretty much every type of lifting motion, including sets at the gym and picking up heavy objects in the real world.

The muscles in the front, side and back of our shoulders also work together to stabilise the shoulder joint and stop us hunching at our desks. In short, strong shoulders mean better function and less pain.

Typically, you might use weights to strengthen the area, pressing and raising your way to stronger shoulders. But pilates is actually a great way to target the muscles using just your body weight.