You’ve mastered the art of the basic bounce, so you can get the rope over your head without hitting yourself and it’s no longer getting tangled in your feet. But to challenge your stamina and increase the speed (and style) of your skipping, you need to introduce more complex bounces.

The next logical step is learning how to do a crossover. It looks scary, jumping through a twisted rope, and it is a technical bounce that’s pretty tricky. But there are some simple steps to learn. Our latest Strong Guide shows you exactly how.