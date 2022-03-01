“I swear this 1.25kg is more embarrassing than just the empty bar,” reads the text across a TikTok video of a woman about to put some small plates on a barbell in the gym. These 1.25kg plates she’s referring to are usually the smallest plates in a gym. It’s understandable why she was lightheartedly reporting on the awkwardness of being seen with them: the fitness industry has glamorised big weights and impressive progress. It can often feel as though everyone else is constantly able to lift more and get stronger without a problem.

But slow progress has a crucial role in our workout routine. To make that point, PT Seán Fitzpatrick took to social media to say: “Those 1.25-kilo plates are the single most underrated and underused pieces of equipment in any gym. “You’re just not going to be able to jump up five or 10 kilos every time you go to the gym. But if every week or every two weeks you can add 1.25 kilo plates to either side of the bar, imagine how much weight that’s going to be in one, two or three years’ time.” Why is slow gym progress useful? We live in a world that’s full of instant gratification, and that means that the gym can be a pretty humbling place. Unlike ordering food via an app or getting instant feedback from your boss via Slack, our bodies need a lot of time to respond to what we want from them.

It’s down to progressive overload – the principle of gradually increasing the demand that you put on your body in order for it to adapt. That means adding a couple of extra reps or a little extra weight every so often to continuously challenge your body. Unlike the success stories on Instagram would have you believe, that extra weight isn’t always going to be an extra five, 10 or 20kg. In fact, trying to jump up that much week on week is a sure-fire way to injure yourself. Dr Hazel Wallace, a personal trainer and medical doctor who shared the post by Fitzpatrick, explained it best by saying: “Never confuse slow progress for no progress.

“Building muscle and strength takes time… Forget about what anyone else is doing and just compare you to where you were yesterday, or last week, or last year! You’ll be amazed at what you will have achieved. “Keep going – those baby increments will lead to big changes.” How fast should you progress in the gym? The trickiest thing is that there’s no hard and fast rule for how and when you should be progressing. And your performance will rarely be a linear, upward trajectory – especially as women who have hormone fluctuations that make some times of the month feel harder than others. Progress does require challenging yourself, so be honest about whether you actually are pushing yourself in the gym or if you’re just getting by.

If you are consistent with your training but still feel like you can’t add even a small bit of weight after a couple of weeks, you might want to look at factors like your sleep, stress, nutrition and recovery practices. But the reality is that it often is just that slow to get stronger – especially if you’ve been lifting for a while and are past the ‘newbie gains’ period (the name given to the relatively easy progress that’s made during the first six months of strength training). The most important thing to remember is that no one else really cares what you’re doing – so don’t refuse to add the small plates you need to impress others. Plus, only you know if your body feels primed for a big jump up in weight or if you’re best to stick with a 1.25kg. As Fitzpatrick said: “You shouldn’t feel embarrassed for using those plates. If anything, the people whose ego was too big to allow them to use those plates are the bigger idiots.”

