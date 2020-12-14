There’s a lot to juggle right now: finding gifts for fussy family members and trying to get back into a gym routine while staying on top of the nine-to-five. The last thing you need is a bug to slow you down, so tucking into this nutrient-dense soup will help.
Cauliflower is one of the best vegetable sources of choline – a nutrient that’s essential for proper functioning of the nervous system, helping with everything from muscle control during exercise to concentration during Zoom calls. Then there’s the all-mighty kale which out-performs an orange when it comes to vitamin C levels.
Not only will this nutritious supper support your immune system so that you’ll feel ready to make the most of the time with your Christmas holiday bubble, but it will also support the growth and repair of your muscles and tissue after an intense workout. Consider whatever else December throws at you, sorted (*insert celebratory hand emojis*).
INGREDIENTS:
5 strips bacon
1 lb ground pork
2 tsp paprika
1 tsp fennel
1 tsp oregano
1 tsp thyme
1 tsp pepper
1/2 tsp chili flakes
1/2 tsp salt
1 onion, finely diced
2 cloves garlic, crushed
2/3 cup coconut milk
5 cups chicken stock
3 cups shredded Tuscan kale/dinosaur kale
3 cups small cauliflower florets
METHOD:
1. In a large pot, cook the bacon on medium high heat for 6-8 minutes until browned and crisp. Cut the bacon into pieces and set aside on a paper towel lined plate.
2. Add the ground pork, fennel, oregano, thyme, pepper, chili flakes and salt and use a wooden spoon to break the meat up into a small pieces. Add in the onion and garlic and continue to cook until the onion has become translucent and the pork is cooked.
3. Pour the coconut milk and chicken stock into the pot and then add in the cauliflower florets and kale. Leave the soup to simmer for approximately 8-10 minutes until the florets are tender and can be easily pierced with a fork.
4. Before serving, stir in the chopped bacon and garnish with additional chili flakes if desired.
Image and recipe courtesy of Carmen Sturdy from everylastbite.com & author of Every Last Bite cookbook
