There’s a lot to juggle right now: finding gifts for fussy family members and trying to get back into a gym routine while staying on top of the nine-to-five. The last thing you need is a bug to slow you down, so tucking into this nutrient-dense soup will help.

Cauliflower is one of the best vegetable sources of choline – a nutrient that’s essential for proper functioning of the nervous system, helping with everything from muscle control during exercise to concentration during Zoom calls. Then there’s the all-mighty kale which out-performs an orange when it comes to vitamin C levels.

Not only will this nutritious supper support your immune system so that you’ll feel ready to make the most of the time with your Christmas holiday bubble, but it will also support the growth and repair of your muscles and tissue after an intense workout. Consider whatever else December throws at you, sorted (*insert celebratory hand emojis*).