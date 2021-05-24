Squats and lunges are the bread and butter of strength training. They work our big powerhouse muscles that are responsible for getting us from A to B (the glutes, hamstrings and quads) and keeping us injury-free as we do so. The split squat is kind of like a halfway house between those two exercises. On the one hand, you’ve got one leg in front of the other – like a lunge, but on the other, you’re staying static as you would in a squat.