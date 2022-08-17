Squats are one of, if not the, most common gym exercises. But if you google them, you’ll be met with a host of complaints about them, including worries about hip, knee, back and ACL pain when squatting. “Squats are in almost every programme because they are a staple compound move,” says personal trainer Lianna Swan. “We are all used to seeing a textbook squat, but in reality, everyone’s squat will look different. It comes down to limb length, mobility, experience, biomechanics, strength and loads of other things.”

Running coach Lillie Bleasdale agrees, saying: “Anatomically, we aren’t built in the same way. Everyone is going to find they squat differently and feel best in different variations.”

There are ways to adapt the move to suit your body and make squatting more comfortable. While these variations might mean you don’t squat like people on Instagram, they’re still safe and effective (ensuring your form is correct). 5 ways to make squats feel better Raised heel squats A lack of ankle or hip mobility can stop some people from being able to get low in their squats. There’s no substitute for improving joint mobility, but while you’re working on your deep stretches, you can still reap the muscle-building benefits of squats without the discomfort. The secret lies in elevating your heels. “When we raise the heel on a small platform or a plate, it puts the ankle into plantar flexion – that simply means it’s flexed and allows the knees to travel further forwards for a better range of motion and depth,” says Bleasdale. “Be aware that it can transfer the force further forwards and emphasise the quads, but it also provides a more stable base for some people which helps them lift heavier without pain.”

Ensure the bar isn’t digging into your neck when you squat

Low bar squat “When doing barbell squats, people often complain about neck pain because they press the bar too high into their neck. The bar should sit further down, pinched onto the back, which requires more stability and shoulder engagement but will be more comfortable,” says Bleasdale. The bar can go even lower and rest across the shoulder blades – a tip useful for people with longer legs. “People with long femurs will lean their torso forward quite a lot. If leaning over is causing you discomfort, a low bar squat might be more beneficial than a high bar squat as it shifts the weight backwards and keeps you more upright,” adds Swan.

Swap to a front squat As someone with back issues, I find it more comfortable to hold the weight to the front of me – whether a barbell or dumbbells. It makes sense, given that the bar at the front reduces the pressure through the spine: a 2009 paper found that the front squat was as effective as the back squat in overall muscle recruitment but with significantly less compressive force. Muscle engagement also remained the same despite less weight being used.

Front squats might help you feel more comfortable in the exercise

Bleasdale notes that front and back squats “are different exercises with different outcomes. Front squats will utilise more of the quads and core and less glutes and hamstrings than when the weight is on the back, but can be really applicable for some people and some goals – like runners who want to improve core stability.” As long as you’re ensuring other exercises in your routine target the posterior chain, they may be a good swap for squat comfort. Mimic with machines There’s room in a programme for both free weights and machines, but they aren’t the same thing. However, it can help you figure out what is causing your squatting issues, says Bleasdale. “Often machines expose where we are weak,” she says.

Swapping for a hack squat machine or leg press – machines that mimic the squatting shape but with support – requires less stability and can highlight a weak core. Using isolation machines like leg extensions or leg curls can show whether weaknesses in muscle groups are the problem. Sumo squat “Our stance and how wide our feet are when we squat is subjective and up to the individual,” says Swan. How wide or narrow you stand might depend on your hip mobility and the width of your pelvis, “so have a play about with positioning,” encourages Swan. Sumo squats, with a wide stance and your feet turned out, might be better for you than the straight up and down narrow squats you see online.

“If you are struggling with your squats, always take it back to basics – remove the weight entirely and do bodyweight squats to understand your positioning and form,” says Bleasdale. “And always seek help from a personal trainer. You don’t need to pay out for loads of sessions, but you can ask an instructor on the gym floor to watch your form and point out some tips.”