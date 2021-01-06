Look, we all want to reap the benefits of a strong core (hello better posture and reduced back pain ) but working towards that isn’t exactly exciting when the exercise options feel so repetitive. As good as a roster of sit-ups and plank holds is, we need to spice things up a little. Luckily, there’s way more to targeting the abdominal muscles than just those.

This workout takes you through three standing exercises that target stability while you remain grounded on the floor and work through lateral planes of movement to target the obliques and deep core muscles for a full-ab strengthening circuit.

Plus, it’s good news for those who are out of the gym right now, as this 10-minute workout can be done from home, using just a dumbbell, water bottle or heavy book and requires no jumping or high impact work. And to that, we say “sit-ups who?”.

Strong Women ambassador, Risqat Fabunmi-Alade shows you how it’s done. And if you want more workouts, expert advice and a whole catalogue of exercise tutorials, sign up to our Strong Women Training Club.