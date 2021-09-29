Join the Strong Women Training Club and take part in our eight week series of virtual and in-person classes with London-based fitness studio, Barrecore.
Arguably the most exciting collaboration since Beyonce teamed up with Topshop to launch Ivy Park, we’re thrilled to announce the new Strong Women partnership with the UK’s leading barre workout group, Barrecore. Join us for a series of unique strength-infused barre workout classes, hosted at Barrecore’s Chelsea and Mayfair studios.
You’ll be strengthened, lengthened and toned by Barrecore’s head trainer Emily King, with each session blending classic Strong Women Training Club strength-focused moves with Barrecore’s signature barre workout.
Even better, we’re offering our Strong Women Training Club members an amazing 20% off these studio classes. To book a session for £20 instead of £28, simply sign up for your free trial below and find the discount details under ‘offers’.
Schedule for in-person classes at Barrecore studios:
Barrecore Mayfair:
12.30 7 October
12.30 14 October
12.30 21 October
12.30 28 October
Barrecore Chelsea:
12.30 4 November
12.30 11 November
12.30 18 November
12.30 25 November
Rather workout from home?
We’ve got you covered: Emily will also be leading a series of live-streamed strength x barre classes that’ll be starting on the Strong Women Training Club on 6 October. Join her live-stream every Wednesday morning at 8am throughout October and November to start your day in the most energised way possible. To take part in these weekly virtual classes, start your 14-day free trial at the Strong Women Training Club.
And of course, by joining the Training Club you will also have access to over 80 workout classes, 200 expert articles, over 140 how-to-videos and strength training plans to suit every level from beginner to advanced - all designed by women, for women.
…what are you waiting for?