2020 has been quite the year – with many of us turning towards fitness to feel stronger within ourselves and feel better about the situations around us. It has also been a special year for our Strong Women community, as it was only earlier this year that we launched our @StrongWomenUK Instagram and Strong Women newsletter.

In 2021, we’re taking our community’s love of strength training to the next level with our Strong Women Training Club – a membership program that provides access to exclusive workout classes, training plans, expert advice and offers.

The Strong Women Training Club membership includes:

· Two new strength training video classes every week

· Training plans to suit every level – from beginner to advanced

· Over 100 ‘how-to’ technique videos to ensure you’re using correct exercise form for preventing injury

· Expert articles and advice

· Access to the Strong Women community on Facebook

· Exclusive offers and discounts

Membership plans: £4.99 per month if you pay annually, £6.99 per month if you pay monthly.

Start your free 14-day trial now to join us along your fitness journey.

What started as a small group of women interested in learning more about lifting weights and getting stronger, has quickly turned into a global following who have supported us in our mission to educate and empower women to create positive relationships with exercise, nutrition and our bodies (and without a single diet in sight, thank you).

With this training programme, we’ll continue to get stronger together in both body and mind, so that we can all be #StrongerThanYesterday.