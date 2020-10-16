Right now, time is of the essence. Regardless of the fact that so many of us are still saving hours on commuting by working from home, foregoing late-night dates and no longer packing weekends full of trips away, we don’t seem to have actually gained any extra hours of leisure.

Perhaps that’s because we’re finding it hard to disconnect from our work, spending longer than pre-Covid times chained to our desk, or maybe because we are spending more time supporting others who are more vulnerable.

Whatever the reason, we’re simply strapped for time. But streamlining your training can help you save some. That means short but effective training, like focusing on compound exercises. If you’re training from home, high-intensity training can be a useful tool. That’s where styles like HIIT and Tabata come in.