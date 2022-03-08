Getting strong requires time and effort… or does it? According to new research, it might only require three seconds a day. In the study, published in the Scandanavian Journal of Medicine and Science in Sports, 39 healthy university students performed just one muscle contraction for three seconds a day, five days a week. After four weeks, students who did an eccentric bicep curl (focusing on lowering the weight from shoulder to waist) had a 12% increase in strength. Those who did isometric (holding the weight) contractions and concentric (lifting the weight up from their waist to shoulder) had smaller strength gains, and the control group who lifted nothing had no change to their bicep strength.

This is in line with what we already knew – studies have shown that eccentric movements do lead to increased strength gains (and, unfortunately, DOMS). But the real question is whether or not three seconds can really be enough to build noticeable physical change?

“For the general population trying to reach any fitness goal it would be silly for us to be promoting that doing three seconds of exercise,” says Sam McGowan, personal trainer at The Foundry. Given that government guidelines are for 150 minutes of physical activity a week, with research showing that the more you do the greater the benefits, you’d be hard-pressed to find a trainer who recommends such small training amounts for optimum health. “For most of us, health comes from looking after our aerobic system, muscular condition and respiratory system, as well as maintaining good stability, mobility and flexibility as well,” says Jim Pate, senior physiologist at sports medicine lab CHHP.

Three second bicep curls increased strength, but aren't enough for health

“There was no building of new muscle in this study, which is something we usually look for from our training, and it didn’t improve the endurance of the muscle either,” he adds. But it could show how we use improve the strength of the muscles we already have. “The small increase in strength shows improvements to the muscle’s maximum voluntary contraction strength. We see that in our own conditioning, perhaps after we take a break and the first workout back feels really difficult but the following week already feels a little better. You haven’t really had enough time for your body to really make any kind of meaningful change, but you’ve accessed these neuromuscular pathways which is what some people talk about muscle memory,” Pate explains. The benefits to that could be in the elderly, showing it actually take as much as we thought to maintain strength into old age, where muscle mass naturally declines. “But also if we make exercise more accessible to sedentary populations by just giving them just a little bit of work, it may just make it easier to get out of the chair, in which case they are more likely to actually get out of it and do the activity they need to improve health,” he says.

Pate also believes that “the only time you would need to really spend hours in the gym working out if you were going to train to be like a bodybuilder.” And this study shows that we can have results from small doses of intense exercise. In fact, there is a lot of evidence that small amounts can make us stronger, and perhaps this three-second study is proof of a theory called minimum effective dose – that’s a training style focused on making the most gains from the least amount of work. In a 2020 study from the Sports Medicine journal, researchers found that performing a single set of resistance exercises including squats and bench press could be enough to build strength. They found that 6-12 reps, two or three times at an intense effort (meaning nearly reaching failure) lead to “suboptimal, yet significant” increases in strength. Then, there’s the fact that the people in the three-second study were potentially benefiting from ‘newbie gains’. That’s the label given to the large amounts of muscle and strength you build at the start of your workout programme. For example, in a 2003 study, researchers compared the impact of the same 21-week training programme on experienced lifters vs new lifters to find that those with no previous training experience gained over three times as much muscle than those who had lifted before.

Before we jump to any conclusions, we also need to acknowledge that this study was done in a tiny sample of 36 people, so we can’t exactly extrapolate any findings to the entire population. “I guess, ultimately they’re proving (on a very small scale) that any work you put in is better than the work you didn’t,” says McGowan. “Doing, say, twenty minutes of work versus nothing at all will lead to some improvements.” Pate adds that, “short periods of exercise can lead to gains, but for health we need a good split between aerobic activities that increase in your heart rate and muscular exercises like strength and conditioning. With the right regularity, that can be hugely beneficial.” For most of us, a single bicep curl isn’t going to give us the heart-protecting, muscle strengthening, mentally empowering outcome we could get from exercise. And that’s the takeaway – we should want to (and need to) spend more than three seconds a day moving in order to reap the benefits of it. “Even if three seconds did work, I think we should set our goalposts a little higher than that,” concludes McGowan.