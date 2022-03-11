You’re used to doing upper and lower body workouts, but have you considered dividing your training into left and right? Working on one side at a time is called unilateral training, and it’s a great way to build strength and function. “Bilateral training means working both sides at once, whereas unilateral means focusing on the left or the right side, one at a time,” says personal trainer Isa Maddocks. What are the benefits of unilateral training? The main purpose of unilateral exercise is to create equal strength in both sides of the body. “It’s normal to have one side that is stronger than the other,” Maddocks explains. “However, we can try to even out the imbalance with unilateral exercises.”

Training one side at a time means that your dominant muscles don’t take over the exercise by taking on most of the load. “When the stronger muscles overcompensate, it actually encourages the problem. We need the weaker side to be loaded in order for it to get stronger,” says Maddocks.

Having balanced strength helps in your exercise performance. If you want to squat, deadlift or row more, you need strong muscles all over your body. And if you’re leaning more into one side than the other, you’re more likely to cause yourself an injury. “Unilateral exercise is key for functionality,” adds Maddocks. “We want our training to translate into real life, and in the real world we often use one side at a time,” she says. Think: walking, running, bending down, reaching out, cycling and even using a computer with one hand on the keyboard and the other on the mouse. Unilateral training can also have interesting benefits for those who are injured or have different abilities. A 2017 study found that training just one limb led to strength improvements in the other limb, too – so those suffering from a wrist, elbow or shoulder injury could maintain arm muscle by doing bicep curls or shoulder presses on the other side.

The best unilateral exercises The best unilateral exercises for you are the ones that target your weak spots. “I will try to have at least one unilateral exercise in every session I programme for myself or my clients,” says Maddocks, who chooses them based on skill or strength development. If you need some inspiration, here are three of her favourite moves. Step-ups Maddocks says these are a go-to in her plan as they are a functional exercise that you can make as challenging or as stripped back as you like. Place a box, chair or bench in front of you. Hold dumbbells in each hand or just use bodyweight. Step your right foot onto the box, hinging slightly at the hips. Press through the right foot to come up to standing, letting your right foot hang off the edge of the box. Lower down until your right toes touch the floor, then press back up through the left foot. Repeat for the desired reps.

Split squats Stand tall with feet hip-width apart, shoulders rolled back and down, and stomach engaged. Step your right foot forwards so you’re in a split stance, but keep your hips aligned. Slowly bend both knees until your back knee almost touches the floor and your front leg is now at a 90 degree angle. Straighten the legs back to standing and repeat.

Single arm rows Stand with a bench or chair next to your right-hand side. Place your right knee and right hand on the surface, with your wrist under your shoulder and your knee under your hip. Holding a dumbbell in your left hand, row the elbow back towards the ceiling, grazing the side of your body as you do so. Squeeze at the top, then lower down.