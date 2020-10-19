It’s easy to forget about our triceps – they’re hidden away at the back of our arms and don’t make much of an appearance until sleeveless season comes along. But these often neglected muscles make up more than two-thirds of your upper arms – that’s a whole lot of muscle helping you move throughout your day, from hauling yourself out of bed to taking the dog for a walk or lifting a 20-pound kettlebell over your head.

Here, Strong Women trainer Alice-Rose Miller from our Strong Women Collective shows you three exercises that build stronger tricep muscles – even though your arms may be out of sight right now thanks to chunky knit weather, they’re definitely not out of mind.