Upper body workout: build strong triceps with these three moves

Posted by for Workouts

Our Strong Women ambassador Alice-Rose Miller demonstrates how to strengthen your triceps with three effective exercises. 

It’s easy to forget about our triceps – they’re hidden away at the back of our arms and don’t make much of an appearance until sleeveless season comes along. But these often neglected muscles make up more than two-thirds of your upper arms – that’s a whole lot of muscle helping you move throughout your day, from hauling yourself out of bed to taking the dog for a walk or lifting a 20-pound kettlebell over your head. 

Here, Strong Women trainer Alice-Rose Miller from our Strong Women Collective shows you three exercises that build stronger tricep muscles – even though your arms may be out of sight right now thanks to chunky knit weather, they’re definitely not out of mind.

You may also like

Mobility workout: move better and prevent injury with mobility exercises

DUMBBELL FLOOR PRESS

upper-body-workout-tricep-exercises-dumbbell-floor-press-strong-women
Upper body workout: Strong Women ambassador Alice-Rose Miller demonstrates dumbbell floor press in this quick 10 minute workout
  1. Lie down with your feet flat on the floor, holding a dumbbell in each hand.
  2. Place your arms at 45º from your body and press the dumbbells up away from you so that they meet above your chest.
  3. Exhale as you release the arms back down slowly to the starting position. 

Do 10 reps

DIAMOND PRESS-UP

upper-body-workout-tricep-exercises-diamond-press-up-strong-women
Upper body workout: Strong Women ambassador Alice-Rose Miller demonstrates diamond press-ups in this quick 10 minute workout
  1. Create a diamond shape with your hands by touching your index fingers and thumbs together on the floor.
  2. While maintaining this hand position, come into a plank position either on your knees or toes – tucking in your hips and engaging your core.
  3. Inhale as you lower your chest to the floor, keeping the elbows tucked behind you.
  4. Exhale as you press up to the starting position.

Do 10 reps 

SKULL CRUSHER

upper-body-workout-tricep-exercises-skull-crusher-strong-women
Upper body workout: Strong Women ambassador Alice-Rose Miller demonstrates skull crushers in this quick 10 minute workout
  1. Lying on your back with your feet flat on the floor, lift the dumbbells over your hand with your palms facing towards each other.
  2. Bend at the elbows so that the dumbbells come down towards your head (hence the name), but don’t move the elbows from their position.
  3. Squeeze the triceps to bring the dumbbells back up to the starting position. 

Do 10 reps

Complete 3 rounds total of the entire set

Follow @StrongWomenUK on Instagram for the latest workouts, delicious recipes and motivation from your favourite fitness experts.

Sign up for workouts, nutritious recipes and expert tips. You'll also get your Beginner's Guide To Strength Training.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Topics

Share this article

Recommended by Chloe Gray