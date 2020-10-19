Our Strong Women ambassador Alice-Rose Miller demonstrates how to strengthen your triceps with three effective exercises.
It’s easy to forget about our triceps – they’re hidden away at the back of our arms and don’t make much of an appearance until sleeveless season comes along. But these often neglected muscles make up more than two-thirds of your upper arms – that’s a whole lot of muscle helping you move throughout your day, from hauling yourself out of bed to taking the dog for a walk or lifting a 20-pound kettlebell over your head.
Here, Strong Women trainer Alice-Rose Miller from our Strong Women Collective shows you three exercises that build stronger tricep muscles – even though your arms may be out of sight right now thanks to chunky knit weather, they’re definitely not out of mind.
DUMBBELL FLOOR PRESS
- Lie down with your feet flat on the floor, holding a dumbbell in each hand.
- Place your arms at 45º from your body and press the dumbbells up away from you so that they meet above your chest.
- Exhale as you release the arms back down slowly to the starting position.
Do 10 reps
DIAMOND PRESS-UP
- Create a diamond shape with your hands by touching your index fingers and thumbs together on the floor.
- While maintaining this hand position, come into a plank position either on your knees or toes – tucking in your hips and engaging your core.
- Inhale as you lower your chest to the floor, keeping the elbows tucked behind you.
- Exhale as you press up to the starting position.
Do 10 reps
SKULL CRUSHER
- Lying on your back with your feet flat on the floor, lift the dumbbells over your hand with your palms facing towards each other.
- Bend at the elbows so that the dumbbells come down towards your head (hence the name), but don’t move the elbows from their position.
- Squeeze the triceps to bring the dumbbells back up to the starting position.
Do 10 reps
Complete 3 rounds total of the entire set
Follow @StrongWomenUK on Instagram for the latest workouts, delicious recipes and motivation from your favourite fitness experts.