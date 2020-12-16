“The benefits are largely cardiovascular and can include increased oxygen consumption and energy expenditure during exercise, which would lead to positive adaptations to improve fitness,” says Dr Georgina Stebbing, sport and exercise physiology expert from Manchester Metropolitan University.

In one study by the Journal of Applied Physiology, walking with weights was shown to be comparable to running in terms of energy usage, making it an effective alternative for those who need to avoid high impact activity.

“Additional benefits include maintenance of bone and muscle strength, particularly in older, post-menopausal women,” Dr Stebbing adds. However, if you are someone who regularly lifts heavy weights, the lighter resistance used during walking would probably not be enough to maintain or grow your muscle and bone strength, but you would still benefit from the cardiovascular effects.

“It is also necessary to point out that all of these benefits would be true of a walking routine alone, but would take longer to achieve, or would not be as substantial as those observed when walking with the addition of weight,” says Dr Stebbing.