From injury prevention and rehab to improved strength and flexibility, pilates has become the workout du jour. In fact, a recent study found that pilates is now more popular than yoga among gym-goers in the UK. But if you’ve been on TikTok lately, you may have noticed a new variation of the low-impact exercise kicking off. Wall pilates is the beginner-friendly version that loads of people seem to be getting into. The question is: why?

What is wall pilates, and how does it differ from classical pilates?

If you’ve been to a mat-based pilates session, you’ll know that a large part of the practice involves working on balance, stability and flexibility – all things that can take time to improve. Moves like teasers and side plank can feel impossible (even if you’ve been going to classes for months). And while persisting with them will help you to achieve that key core strength in the long term, there are ways to make them more accessible while you’re building up those skills. That’s where wall pilates comes in. It incorporates typical pilates movements while using a wall to help with balance and stability. It’s not just a good way of regressing moves while you build better core strength, either; the wall also enables you to add resistance when you want it – meaning that wall pilates is great for all abilities and goals.

Wall pilates is a form of mat pilates that uses the wall to target certain muscles and take the pressure off joints.

“Wall pilates is like mat pilates, but you are using the wall as a prop, just like you would use a ball or band,” says Helen O’Leary, a physiotherapist and clinical director of Complete Pilates. “The great thing about wall pilates is that it can be modified depending on your own ability and injury.” Really, it does what it says on the tin: it’s a practice that involves resting your feet against the wall while doing various exercises on your back. Because of that positioning, you’re going to mostly target the glutes and core, but you can also do standing exercises while leaning against the wall with your upper-body – challenging your upper back, chest and arm strength.

You may also like Why is pilates so painful and does it ever get easier? Experts explain why certain pilates exercises are meant to burn

What are the benefits of wall pilates?

It costs nothing to try All you need is a yoga mat and a flat wall that you can rest your legs on. While the exercises you might do are very similar to those in classical pilates, the wall takes both your bodyweight and acts as a resistance to push away from, making it similar to reformer pilates – albeit a much more affordable version.

It’s great for back pain and spinal mobility “Exercises like bridges are great to try against a wall, as you’ll get more spine mobility,” says O’Leary. “You can also do four-point kneeling work where you put something between your static leg and the wall to ensure you are using your lateral hip well.” You can add equipment if you want Just like with regular pilates, you can incorporate equipment like balls, resistance bands and blocks to upgrade your practice.

Wall pilates is perfect for beginners It’s the perfect workout for anyone starting their pilates journey, as the wall is there to stabilise you if your balance is a bit shaky or you’re lacking a little in core strength. “The wall can act as a guide to ensure you’re keeping your form,” O’Leary adds, explaining that keeping your feet or hands in one place will help to ensure your posture is correct. “The wall can also give you confidence when learning balance exercises as there is some support if you need it,” she continues to explain. “You can also do loads of standing work which is great if you struggle to get onto the floor.”

4 pilates moves to try against a wall

Want to give wall pilates a try? Have a go at these four classical pilates moves that work against a wall just as well as they do on a mat. Hundreds Lie on your back. Lift both legs into tabletop and place both feet on the wall (knees bent so your legs are forming a right angle). Curl your head up, reaching your arms long alongside your body, palms down. Pump your arms up and down as you inhale for five counts (keeping palms down) and exhale for five counts (flipping to palms up). Repeat this breathing pattern 10 times while holding the position, changing palm direction every five pumps. Glute bridge Lie on your back, bum a few inches from the wall. Bring both feet to the wall, knee bent. Slowly, lift your glutes from the mat and extend the hips so you’re now balancing on the upper back. Squeeze your glutes for five seconds. Slowly lower back to the mat.

Teaser Lie on your back. Extend your legs so they’re a little higher than tabletop, and place your feet on the wall. Extend your arms straight along your body, palms down. Slowly curl from the neck all the way up to sit on your sit bones – arms stretching towards your toes. Hold for five seconds. Slowly, roll back down to bring your torso onto the mat, vertebra by vertebra. Plank If you’re looking to use a wall to increase the intensity, plank is a good place to start. Come onto all fours. Kick your right leg out, foot on the wall (making sure that your leg is level with the floor. Transfer your weight into your hands at that right leg before lifting the left foot to the wall too. Engage the core and check that your arms are under your shoulders, legs parallel to the floor. Imagine that you’ve got a £20 note between your bum cheeks – keep your glutes and thigh muscles engaged to stop it from flying away! Brace your core by sucking your belly button in. That’ll help prevent collapsing into your lower back and will help get those ab muscles working. Breathe.

Sign up for workouts, nutritious recipes and expert tips, plus our Strong Women magazine with expert advice on building strength & resilience sent to your inbox. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy