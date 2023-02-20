If you’re looking to get fitter and stronger relatively quickly, then circuit training is the perfect way to train. In fact, you’ve probably already tried it; those Joe Wicks 15-minute online workouts are based around circuits. And if you were on a sports team at uni, you’ll know only too well how sweaty a 45-minute full-body circuit can be. But if you’re unfamiliar with it, circuit training is just a series of exercises (think: plank, sit-ups and burpees) completed one after the other as part of a ‘circuit’. Generally, you’ll do several rounds of the circuit, working for a certain amount of time. That might mean, for example, working your way through seven different exercises, doing each one of 30 seconds before having a 30 second break – and repeating the whole lot three times.

What are the benefits of circuit training?

It’s really simple to create your own workout Not only is circuit training incredibly simple – it’s just about stringing a series of exercises (usually no more than seven) together with minimal rest – it’s also got a whole host of health benefits, and it’s quick and effective, too. Circuit training is great for metabolism “It’s a great way to raise the heart rate and metabolism as the exercises are a mix of weight-bearing strength work and cardio,” she says. “And because you are varying what you do in short bursts with recoveries you can work harder on the efforts.” You can do it with body weight alone The best part? You don’t even need any gym equipment to get started. “You can do circuit training as a bodyweight circuit with no equipment or use improvised equipment like a filled water bottle if you have no weights at home,” adds Gaunt.

It never gets boring “Circuit training tends to target different areas of the body for a full-body workout,” explains Helen Gaunt, elite runner, athletics coach and level 3 personal trainer. “It can be a mix of both strength and cardio exercises, so no two circuit training classes will necessarily look the same.”

Try this 14-minute PT-approved circuit workout

All you need for this circuit workout is a stopwatch or timer on your phone. “There’s no equipment needed”, says Gaunt, “as you are doing valuable weight-bearing exercise using just your body weight which helps to increase bone density and strength – a great way to tone up if you are new to or returning to exercise”. But, as you improve, weights can be added in. You might, for example, want to hold a dumbbell at your chest during lunges and squats. “If you have back, hip or knee issues, it’s best to avoid jumping,” adds Gaunt. “So you can try running on the spot rather than star jumps in this workout – and if you can’t manage the full press up try the move with your knees on the floor instead.”

Do each move for 20 seconds with 20 seconds rest before moving on to the next. Repeat the circuit three times. Press-ups (upper) Begin in a high plank position with your wrists directly under your shoulders, fingers splayed wide on the ground. Have your feet touching and squeeze your heels and legs together. Engage the glutes and core to maintain a flat back. Maintain that engagement as you inhale to lower down to the ground. When you’re a few centimetres away from the ground, inhale to squeeze back up.

Star jumps (cardio) Stand upright with your legs together, and arms at your sides. Bend your knees slightly, and jump into the air. As you jump, spread your legs to be about shoulder-width apart. Stretch your arms out and over your head. Jump back to starting position. Crunches (core) Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the floor – hip-width apart. Place your hands at the base of your thighs or fingers touching your temples with your elbows pointing out. Engage your core and lift your upper body a few inches from the ground – sliding your hands up your thighs towards your knees (or staying on the temples). You only want to take your head, neck, shoulders and upper back off the floor – your lower back stays grounded. Come back down again, sliding the hands back down the thighs (or at the temples).

Lunges (legs) Stand upright, with your hands at your hips. Take a large step forward with your left foot. Lower your hips so that your left thigh (front leg) becomes parallel to the floor with your left knee positioned directly over your ankle. Your right knee should be bent at a 90-degree angle and pointing toward the floor with your right heel lifted. Return to standing by pressing your right heel into the floor and bringing your left leg back to complete one rep. Alternate legs, and step forward with the right leg.

Burpees (upper, legs, cardio) Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Squat as deeply as you can and place your hands on the floor. Kick back into a press-up position. Do one press-up. Bring your legs back to a squat and jump up, throwing your hands above your head. Mountain climber (upper, legs, core) Put both hands and knees on the floor. Place your right foot near your right hand and extend your left leg behind you. In one smooth motion, switch your legs, keeping your arms in the same position and continue to switch your legs back and forth.

Squats (legs) Stand with your hands clasped together in front of your chest and your feet shoulder-width apart with your feet turned out slightly to open the hip joint. Lower your body until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Pause, then return to the starting position.

