Researchers at the University of Leeds have found that doing less exercise can deactivate a blood flow sensor in the body, which reduces the density of capillaries carrying blood to the muscles. Restricted blood flow makes activity more difficult and means we are able to do less in our workouts.

The study, published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation, was performed on two groups of mice – one control group and one which had disrupted blood flow sensors. It was found that the second group had no less interest in exercise (they exercised for the same amount of time) but during that time they were running for fewer revolutions on the wheel and they ran slower.

Most interestingly, there was no change in respiration, energy metabolism, heart function or muscle mass – meaning the reduced performance wasn’t due to changes in other fitness markers.

The researchers referred to the change in blood flow sensors as “genetic detraining”. Essentially, the body had lost its fitness capability despite the fact that the mice still wanted to exercise and perform well.