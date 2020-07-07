Worried about your zinc levels? These are the key symptoms of deficiency.

We all know about the importance of getting enough vitamin D and making sure that our iron levels are up. But some nutrients are less shouted about than others, and while minerals like zinc might not sound as interesting as the rest, they’re still hugely important to our bodies. In fact, zinc is responsible for creating and supporting pretty much every cell in the body. It’s crucial to support healing, DNA and reproduction, and also essential for the metabolism of carbohydrates, fats and proteins. Not a nutrient to be overlooked, then.

“The role zinc plays in immunity is really important,” adds Catherine Rabess, registered dietician and specialist in gastro and nutrition support. That explains why zinc is often prescribed as a way to beat the common cold: “If zinc levels are low, it’s likely that your immune health is not going to be as optimised, which could increase your risk of developing infections.” What are the signs of low zinc levels? Because of its role in metabolism and cell creation, some symptoms of low zinc levels include: Low immune system (regularly catching colds or illnesses)

Slow wound healing

Loss of appetite

Unexplained weight loss However, as with many vitamin deficiencies, there is often no single tell-tale symptom, meaning that we often don’t know we are at risk until our levels are very low. If you have any of the symptoms listed above, it’s best to ask your doctor for a blood test to see if you are deficient in zinc or any other vitamins or minerals.

Who is most at risk of low zinc levels? Pregnant people: “Zinc is really important within DNA synthesis, so pregnant women should be particularly aware of getting enough zinc in,” explains Catherine.

Those who are take iron supplements should also be aware of their zinc levels, as too much iron can interfere with zinc absorption.

Vegetarians and vegans: “Zinc is mainly found in animal products, so those who avoid these need to be more conscious of where they get zinc from,” Catherine adds.

People with alcohol dependency, as alcohol can limit zinc absorption

How can you improve zinc levels? The NHS says that women should be getting around 7mg of a day for optimum health. “We should mainly look to get these nutrients through our diets, and zinc is found in good quantities in animal products” explains Catherine. In fact, a rump steak contains around 9mg of zinc. “However, where possible, we should be limiting our red meat intake to no more than twice a week because of the saturated fat levels.” Other foods that are high in zinc include: Poultry

Quorn, or mycoprotein

Shellfish

Fortified breakfast cereals

Nuts

Seeds You can supplement if your zinc levels are low or you struggle to get enough zinc in your diet. Even then, make sure you don’t take too much zinc, as it can be harmful for the body. The NHS advises an upper limit of 25mg a day, but always check with your doctor.

