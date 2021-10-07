cheesecake
Food and Drink

Serious cheesecake inspiration: 5 fool proof recipes the internet rates highly

Whether you prefer a cheesecake of the baked or chocolate variety, these recipes will be sure to satisfy that sweet tooth.

Cheesecakes may not immediately spring to mind as the sweet treat that’s worthy of baking shows and dedicated food Instagram accounts but it sure is delicious.

Usually made with a classic base of crushed digestive biscuits (or Graham crackers, for our American counterparts) and slathered with a mix of cream cheese, vanilla and eggs, the humble cheesecake is as scrumptious as it is decadent. While the New York variety can be an unctuous, baked affair, other varieties can house your favourite biscuit or chocolate and can even be dairy free.

Here are some of the best recipes to get you creatively concocting up your next cheesecake

Egg-free chocolate cheesecake

Who said you had to stick to plain vanilla when it came to cheesecakes? Pastry chef and author of upcoming book, Sugar I Love You which is out next week, shows that chocolate is the way to go when it comes to cheesecakes. Topped with biscuit crumbs, cherries and crème fraiche, this no-bake recipe is both simple and delicious.

Ingredients

For the base:

100g gingernuts

100g digestive biscuits

70g unsalted butter, melted

20g honey

Pinch of sea salt flakes

For the filling:

200g double cream

470g full-fat cream cheese (at room temperature)

90g icing sugar

90g soured cream

100g dark chocolate, chopped

100g milk chocolate, chopped

Pinch of sea salt flakes

Method

1, Line a 20cm springform tin with parchment on the base and sides. Make sure it is flush, otherwise the paper will make indents on the finished cheesecake.

2. Prepare the base by first blitzing the biscuits in food processor, then adding the melted butter, salt and honey.

3. Add the biscuit mixture to the lined tin and evenly spread it till the whole base is covered, then smooth over with the back of a metal spoon. Leave to set in the fridge for 30 minutes.

4. Whip the double cream to soft peaks and set aside.

5. In a separate bowl, beat the cream cheese until smooth, then add the icing sugar. Add the soured cream and stir till completely mixed in.

6. Melt the chocolate in a microwave, stirring every 30 seconds, or place in a heat proof bowl over simmering water, stirring constantly. Once melted, leave to cool to room temperature.

7. Add the cooled melted chocolate to the cream cheese mixture.

8. Fold in the whipped cream and salt.

9. Pour over the base in the prepared tin and place in the fridge overnight to set.

You may also like

How to make the ultimate cheesecake

Mini Biscoff cheesecakes

There’s just something about things in miniature that will always win us over. These cheesecakes from Daisies & Pie may be small in nature but they’re simple to make and would be a sure fire hit at any dinner party.

Mini-Biscoff-Cheesecake-13

Ingredients

150g Biscoff Biscuits

70g Butter

150g Cream Cheese

100ml Double Cream

2 tbs Icing Sugar

1 tsp Vanilla Extract

2 tbs Salted Caramel Sauce

1 Chocolate Flake

4 Biscoff Biscuits for decoration

The full method for this recipe can be found on here on Daisies & Pie’s website.

You may also like

Clara Amfo’s recipe for no-bake mint Oreo cheesecake will make your mouth water

Kinder Bueno cheesecake

One for the serious chocolate lovers, this recipe from Tamanna Eats is bound to wow any group you make this for. The full recipe can be found in her TikTok and Instagram highlights.

Strawberry cheesecake

Strawberries and cream is an age-old combination for a reason and this recipe from its.chloeh on TikTok shows us why it’s great to stick to classics sometimes. 

You may also like

This gin and tonic cheesecake is the boozy bake of your dreams

Dairy free cheesecake

If you happen to be vegan or dairy free, have no fear because this recipe from The Salty Cooker on Instagram is here to save the day.

You may also like

How to make a perfect baked cheesecake: Hummingbird Bakery founder, Tarek Malouf

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Image credit: Robert Lowdon/Getty