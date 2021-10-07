Serious cheesecake inspiration: 5 fool proof recipes the internet rates highly
Whether you prefer a cheesecake of the baked or chocolate variety, these recipes will be sure to satisfy that sweet tooth.
Cheesecakes may not immediately spring to mind as the sweet treat that’s worthy of baking shows and dedicated food Instagram accounts but it sure is delicious.
Usually made with a classic base of crushed digestive biscuits (or Graham crackers, for our American counterparts) and slathered with a mix of cream cheese, vanilla and eggs, the humble cheesecake is as scrumptious as it is decadent. While the New York variety can be an unctuous, baked affair, other varieties can house your favourite biscuit or chocolate and can even be dairy free.
Here are some of the best recipes to get you creatively concocting up your next cheesecake…
Egg-free chocolate cheesecake
Who said you had to stick to plain vanilla when it came to cheesecakes? Pastry chef and author of upcoming book, Sugar I Love You which is out next week, shows that chocolate is the way to go when it comes to cheesecakes. Topped with biscuit crumbs, cherries and crème fraiche, this no-bake recipe is both simple and delicious.
Ingredients
For the base:
100g gingernuts
100g digestive biscuits
70g unsalted butter, melted
20g honey
Pinch of sea salt flakes
For the filling:
200g double cream
470g full-fat cream cheese (at room temperature)
90g icing sugar
90g soured cream
100g dark chocolate, chopped
100g milk chocolate, chopped
Pinch of sea salt flakes
Method
1, Line a 20cm springform tin with parchment on the base and sides. Make sure it is flush, otherwise the paper will make indents on the finished cheesecake.
2. Prepare the base by first blitzing the biscuits in food processor, then adding the melted butter, salt and honey.
3. Add the biscuit mixture to the lined tin and evenly spread it till the whole base is covered, then smooth over with the back of a metal spoon. Leave to set in the fridge for 30 minutes.
4. Whip the double cream to soft peaks and set aside.
5. In a separate bowl, beat the cream cheese until smooth, then add the icing sugar. Add the soured cream and stir till completely mixed in.
6. Melt the chocolate in a microwave, stirring every 30 seconds, or place in a heat proof bowl over simmering water, stirring constantly. Once melted, leave to cool to room temperature.
7. Add the cooled melted chocolate to the cream cheese mixture.
8. Fold in the whipped cream and salt.
9. Pour over the base in the prepared tin and place in the fridge overnight to set.
Mini Biscoff cheesecakes
There’s just something about things in miniature that will always win us over. These cheesecakes from Daisies & Pie may be small in nature but they’re simple to make and would be a sure fire hit at any dinner party.
Ingredients
150g Biscoff Biscuits
70g Butter
150g Cream Cheese
100ml Double Cream
2 tbs Icing Sugar
1 tsp Vanilla Extract
2 tbs Salted Caramel Sauce
1 Chocolate Flake
4 Biscoff Biscuits for decoration
The full method for this recipe can be found on here on Daisies & Pie’s website.
Kinder Bueno cheesecake
One for the serious chocolate lovers, this recipe from Tamanna Eats is bound to wow any group you make this for. The full recipe can be found in her TikTok and Instagram highlights.
Strawberry cheesecake
Strawberries and cream is an age-old combination for a reason and this recipe from its.chloeh on TikTok shows us why it’s great to stick to classics sometimes.
Dairy free cheesecake
If you happen to be vegan or dairy free, have no fear because this recipe from The Salty Cooker on Instagram is here to save the day.
Image credit: Robert Lowdon/Getty