Method

1, Line a 20cm springform tin with parchment on the base and sides. Make sure it is flush, otherwise the paper will make indents on the finished cheesecake.

2. Prepare the base by first blitzing the biscuits in food processor, then adding the melted butter, salt and honey.

3. Add the biscuit mixture to the lined tin and evenly spread it till the whole base is covered, then smooth over with the back of a metal spoon. Leave to set in the fridge for 30 minutes.

4. Whip the double cream to soft peaks and set aside.

5. In a separate bowl, beat the cream cheese until smooth, then add the icing sugar. Add the soured cream and stir till completely mixed in.

6. Melt the chocolate in a microwave, stirring every 30 seconds, or place in a heat proof bowl over simmering water, stirring constantly. Once melted, leave to cool to room temperature.

7. Add the cooled melted chocolate to the cream cheese mixture.

8. Fold in the whipped cream and salt.