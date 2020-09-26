Method:

1. Add the flour and sugar to a bowl, add the butter and rub in with fingertips or an electric mixer until it resembles fine crumbs. Mix in the egg yolks and enough water to mix to a smooth, soft dough. Chill for 15 minutes.

2. Steam the pumpkin for 10-15 minutes over a saucepan of simmering water until tender. Drain and leave to cool then mash or puree in a liquidiser or food processor until smooth. Add the remaining filling ingredients and mix again until smooth.

3. Roll the pastry out thinly on a lightly floured surface, stamp out 12×10 cm (4 inch) circles with a plain biscuit cutter, re-rolling the pastry trimmings as needed. Press the pastry circles into the buttered sections of a 12 hole muffin tin. Reserve the trimmings.

4. Pour the pumpkin filling into the pastry cases. Roll the reserved pastry trimmings out thinly, cut into narrow strips with a pastry wheel or knife, brush lightly with milk and arrange as a lattice over the top of the tarts, sticking on to the top edge of the pastry cases with a splash of milk, and leaving the ends of the lattice a little long. Or cut leaves and arrange on the filling or omit the decoration if preferred.

5. Sprinkle with a little caster sugar and bake in a preheated oven 180°C (350°F), Gas Mark 4 for 20-25 minutes. Leave to cool for 20 minutes in the tin. Trim off the excess pastry from the lattice, then loosen the edges of the pies with a round-bladed knife, lift out of the tin and carefully transfer to a wire rack.

6. Serve warm or cold topped with spoonfuls of whipped cream and a drizzle of Acacia honey.

Top tips: