Autumn baking ideas: sweet pumpkin pie with honey glaze
- Megan Murray
- Published
This delicious sweet pumpkin pie recipe is the ultimate autumnal accompaniment to a cup of tea.
We’re just about entering the time of year when the days are cold and bright, golden leaves crunch underfoot and we’re happy to stay inside with a mug of something warm.
Of course, if we’re whipping up something like a home-made pumpkin spice latte or creamy hot chocolate, though, we’ll want something sweet to go with it.
What could be more perfect for the season, then, than sweet, honey glazed pumpkin pies, made mini for enjoying with a cuppa? This delicious recipe from Rowse Honey is exactly the type of not-too-difficult baking we’re going to be trying out this weekend, with lots of licking the spoon.
Keep reading for a lovely, yummy autumnal recipe that will make you feel all cosy inside.
Ingredients
Pastry
- 225g (8oz) plain flour
- 50g (2oz) caster sugar
- 100g (4oz) butter, diced
- 2 egg yolks
- 2-3 teaspoons cold water
Filling
- 450g (1lb) deseeded pumpkin, peeled, diced
- 75g (3oz) Rowse Acacia honey
- 75g (3oz) light muscovado sugar
- 3 eggs
- 1 teaspoon ground ginger
- ½ teaspoon ground mixed spice
- Splash of milk to glaze
- Pinch of caster sugar to decorate
Method:
1. Add the flour and sugar to a bowl, add the butter and rub in with fingertips or an electric mixer until it resembles fine crumbs. Mix in the egg yolks and enough water to mix to a smooth, soft dough. Chill for 15 minutes.
2. Steam the pumpkin for 10-15 minutes over a saucepan of simmering water until tender. Drain and leave to cool then mash or puree in a liquidiser or food processor until smooth. Add the remaining filling ingredients and mix again until smooth.
3. Roll the pastry out thinly on a lightly floured surface, stamp out 12×10 cm (4 inch) circles with a plain biscuit cutter, re-rolling the pastry trimmings as needed. Press the pastry circles into the buttered sections of a 12 hole muffin tin. Reserve the trimmings.
4. Pour the pumpkin filling into the pastry cases. Roll the reserved pastry trimmings out thinly, cut into narrow strips with a pastry wheel or knife, brush lightly with milk and arrange as a lattice over the top of the tarts, sticking on to the top edge of the pastry cases with a splash of milk, and leaving the ends of the lattice a little long. Or cut leaves and arrange on the filling or omit the decoration if preferred.
5. Sprinkle with a little caster sugar and bake in a preheated oven 180°C (350°F), Gas Mark 4 for 20-25 minutes. Leave to cool for 20 minutes in the tin. Trim off the excess pastry from the lattice, then loosen the edges of the pies with a round-bladed knife, lift out of the tin and carefully transfer to a wire rack.
6. Serve warm or cold topped with spoonfuls of whipped cream and a drizzle of Acacia honey.
Top tips:
- Flavour whipped cream with a little clear honey and a dash of whisky.
- Short on time? Use a chilled 500 g (1lb 2 oz) pack of readymade sweet shortcrust pastry.
- Steamed and pureed pumpkin – or use butternut squash when out of season – subtly flavoured with honey and ground spices then topped with a spoonful of whipped cream and an extra drizzle of honey, a delicious pudding for Thanksgiving or bonfire night.
Images: Rowse Honey