Autumn breakfast ideas: 8 easy recipes for cold mornings that aren’t porridge
Whether you prefer a sweet or savoury start to the day, these autumn breakfast recipes will fuel you for the cold, dark mornings.
Dragging yourself out of bed on a cold, dark autumn morning can only be made easier when you know you’ve got a nourishing breakfast to look forward to.
But porridge isn’t your only option. From protein pancakes to easy and filling french toast, here are some of our favourite breakfast recipes to inspire your autumn eating.
Stewed autumn fruit toast
Toast lovers, why not swap avocado for seasonal fruit with this delicious recipe from Jason’s Sourdough?
Ingredients (serves 2)
4 slices Jason’s Sourdough White Ciabattin
2 tsp butter
A sprinkle of cinnamon
Autumnal fruits of choice (greengages, damsons, blackberries, figs, etc.)
300ml water
1 tbsp brown sugar (per 250g of fruit)
½ tsp cinnamon (per 250g of fruit)
½ tbsp nutmeg
3-4 tbsp Greek yoghurt
Honey to serve
Method
- For the topping, prepare your chosen fruit and add to a pan with the water, brown sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg. Simmer for 10-15 minutes until syrupy.
- Butter your slices of Jason’s White Ciabattin on both sides and sprinkle each side with cinnamon.
- Heat a large frying pan and fry your slices of bread for 2-3 minutes on each side until golden.
- Place two slices of bread on each serving plate and top each slice with the Greek yoghurt.
- Next, top with the stewed fruits and a drizzle of honey before serving.
Burnt butter-fried egg and sage sandwich
If you prefer a more savoury start to the day, this recipe from Bre Graham’s Dishes To Delight tastes as delicious as it looks.
Ingredients
1 English muffin, sliced in half and toasted
An egg
2 tablespoons of unsalted butter
A few large sage leaves
A generous pinch of sea salt
A few teaspoons of tomato chutney
Method
- In a pan heat the butter and just as it’s getting golden add in a few sage leaves
- Once it’s frothy, crack your egg into the butter, sprinkle it with salt, and fry until the whites are set and the yolk is still runny.
- Sandwich the fried egg between the muffin with spoonfuls of tomato chutney, a drizzle of the butter leftover in the pan, and the crisp sage leaves.
- Repeat the recipe if needed.
Ginger and apple bircher
This hearty take on muesli is perfect for cold autumn mornings. “I love the contrast between the tart apple and cool creamy oats,” says Graham.
Ingredients (serves 1)
200g of rolled oats
400g of natural yoghurt
2 green apples, grated
1/2 tsp of ground cinnamon
2 tablespoons of maple syrup
1 teaspoon of ginger, grated
A splash of vanilla extract
50ml of apple juice/milk
Method
- In a large mixing bowl add all of the ingredients and stir to combine. Let it sit overnight in the fridge.
- When you’re ready to serve it, stir it again, spoon it into a bowl and top it with whatever you fancy like almond butter, roasted fruit or jam.
Autumn breakfast inspiration
And there is plenty more autumn breakfast inspiration to be found across social media. We love the look of this hearty spiced fruit loaf.
A breakfast casserole? Consider us intrigued.
On TikTok, users are sharing their favourite autumn-inspired meals, like this simple breakfast crumble.
This seasonal topped yoghurt is perfect for a lighter breakfast or snack.
Forget pumpkin spiced lattes, the latest breakfast trend is pumpkin spiced waffles.
Images: Bre Graham/Jason’s Sourdough