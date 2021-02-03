Food and Drink

9 baking kits for adults to make delicious treats with minimal effort

Posted by
Lauren Geall
Published
Rainbow vegan bagels

In the mood for a freshly-baked treat? These DIY baking kits could be exactly what you’re looking for.

From warm sourdough loaves to gooey brownies and melt-in-your-mouth cookies, there’s nothing like a freshly-baked treat to lift the spirits.

However, if you don’t fancy scouring the internet for recipes, shopping for ingredients and weighing them out, there’s an easier way to go about getting your hands on some delicious baked goods – an at-home baking kit.

Minus a few fresh ingredients, these kits come with everything you need to create your baked good of choice, from brownies and cakes to cookies and bread.  

It’s a great option if you want tasty treats with minimum effort – simply follow the provided instructions, stick it in the oven and watch the magic happen.

Fancy trying your hand at one? Keep reading to discover nine of the best at-home baking kits for adults to shop now.

Best baking kits for adults to try at home

  • Cupcake Jemma Double Chocolate New York Cookie Kit

    Double chocolate chip cookie making kit
    Baking kits for adults: Cupcake Jemma.

    Enjoy some super indulgent cookies from the comfort of your own home with this double chocolate cookie kit from Cupcake Jemma.

    You’ll need to add some butter and eggs to make the dough, but once that’s done you’re all set – if you can’t manage 12 cookies all in one go, simply freeze the dough balls and pop them in the oven as and when you fancy. 

    Shop Double Chocolate New York Cookie Kit at Cupcake Jemma, £17.50

    BUY NOW

  • Bakester Box Bake At Home Lemon Drizzle Loaf Cake Kit

    Lemon Drizzle Baking Kit
    Baking kits for adults: Bakesterbox.

    If you fancy making something on the lighter side, this adorable lemon drizzle loaf kit from Bakesterbox is really something.

    Not only does it come with everything you’ll need to make the cake (including the eggs), it also comes with a tin, a mini grater for the lemon rind and step-by-step instructions. You’ll be an expert baker in no time at all.

    Shop Bakesterbox Bake At Home Lemon Drizzle Loaf Cake Kit at Not On The High Street, £28 

    BUY NOW

  • Honeywell Biscuit Co. Vegan Rainbow Bagel Kit

    Honeywell Biscuit Co vegan rainbow bagel
    Baking kits for adults: Honeywell Biscuit Co.

    Up the ante with this eye-catching vegan rainbow bagel kit from independent baking company Honeywell Biscuit Co.

    This kit comes with everything you need to make your bagels – just add some water and a spread or filling of your choice, and you’ll have a colourful, tasty snack in no time.

    Shop Vegan Rainbow Bagel Kit at Honeywell Biscuit Co., £16 

    BUY NOW

  • Lily Vanilli Bake Yourself Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

    Chocolate Chip Cookie Kit
    Baking kits for adults: Lily Vanilli.

    For the ultimate low-effort home baking set-up, these pre-made cookie dough balls from Lily Vanilli tick all the boxes.

    All you need to do to transform your dough into delicious treats is stick them in the oven – perfect for those nights when you’re desperate for something sweet. 

    Shop Bake Yourself Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough at Lily Vanilli, £25

    BUY NOW

  • The Bottled Baking Co White Chocolate And Raspberry Tray Bake

    Raspberry and white chocolate tray bake kit
    Baking kits for adults: The Bottled Baking Co.

    The Bottled Baking Co’s at-home baking kits come with all the dry ingredients you’ll need to make some tasty treats stored in one convenient bottle.

    Just add the wet ingredients and you’ll have a delicious white chocolate and raspberry tray bake ready in no time. 

    Shop The Bottled Baking Co White Chocolate And Raspberry Tray Bake at Not On The High Street, £16.50

    BUY NOW

  • Crumb Sourdough Baker’s Dozen Bread Kit

    Bread baking kit
    Baking kits for adults: Crumb Sourdough.

    If you’re yet to get into bread baking during lockdown, take the plunge with this complete bread baking kit from Crumb Sourdough.

    It may lean on the expensive side, but it comes with everything you’ll need to create shop-quality bread at home, including a pre-made sourdough starter, proper bread flour and detailed step-by-step instructions.

    Shop Crumb Sourdough Baker’s Dozen Bread Kit at Not On The High Street, £64.95

    BUY NOW

  • Cakes By Andrew Nutella Cake Kit

    Nutella Cake Kit
    Baking kits for adults: Cakes By Andrew.

    Indulge in a chocolatey masterpiece with this nutella-filled cake kit from Cakes By Andrew, an independent cake shop based in Liverpool.

    This kit comes with everything you’ll need to make this delicious looking cake (including the butter) - all you’ll need to add is a tin. 

    Shop Nutella Cake Kit at Cakes By Andrew, £15

    BUY NOW

  • Mix & Rise Vegan Vanilla And Strawberry Fudge Muffin Kit

    Muffin Baking Kit
    Baking kits for adults: Mix & Rise.

    Perfect for vegans and non-vegans alike, this delectable kit from Mix & Rise comes with all the dry ingredients you’ll need to make your tasty muffins, including some handmade vegan strawberry fudge.

    To keep things fresh you’ll need to provide some plant-based vanilla yoghurt, milk and a little vegetable oil, but otherwise you’re all set!

    Shop Mix & Rise Vegan Vanilla And Strawberry Fudge Muffin Kit at Not On The High Street, £20

    BUY NOW

  • Katie Bakes ‘Gorgeously Gooey’ Chocolate Brownie Jar

    Katie Bakes
    Baking kits for adults: Katie Bakes.

    Go back to basics with this simple but oh-so-tasty brownie jar kit from Katie Bakes.

    Packaged in a beautiful Kilner jar, this kit comes with all the dry ingredients you’ll need to make an 8” square tin of gooey brownies, including Belgian dark chocolate chunks and rich cocoa. 

    Shop Katie Bakes ‘Gorgeously Gooey’ Chocolate Brownie Jar at Not On The High Street, £17.50

    BUY NOW

Main Image: Honeywell Biscuit Co.

Other Images: Courtesy Of Suppliers

Lauren Geall

