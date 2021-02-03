From warm sourdough loaves to gooey brownies and melt-in-your-mouth cookies, there’s nothing like a freshly-baked treat to lift the spirits.

However, if you don’t fancy scouring the internet for recipes, shopping for ingredients and weighing them out, there’s an easier way to go about getting your hands on some delicious baked goods – an at-home baking kit.

Minus a few fresh ingredients, these kits come with everything you need to create your baked good of choice, from brownies and cakes to cookies and bread.