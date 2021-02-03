9 baking kits for adults to make delicious treats with minimal effort
- Lauren Geall
In the mood for a freshly-baked treat? These DIY baking kits could be exactly what you’re looking for.
From warm sourdough loaves to gooey brownies and melt-in-your-mouth cookies, there’s nothing like a freshly-baked treat to lift the spirits.
However, if you don’t fancy scouring the internet for recipes, shopping for ingredients and weighing them out, there’s an easier way to go about getting your hands on some delicious baked goods – an at-home baking kit.
Minus a few fresh ingredients, these kits come with everything you need to create your baked good of choice, from brownies and cakes to cookies and bread.
It’s a great option if you want tasty treats with minimum effort – simply follow the provided instructions, stick it in the oven and watch the magic happen.
Fancy trying your hand at one? Keep reading to discover nine of the best at-home baking kits for adults to shop now.
Best baking kits for adults to try at home
Cupcake Jemma Double Chocolate New York Cookie Kit
Enjoy some super indulgent cookies from the comfort of your own home with this double chocolate cookie kit from Cupcake Jemma.
You’ll need to add some butter and eggs to make the dough, but once that’s done you’re all set – if you can’t manage 12 cookies all in one go, simply freeze the dough balls and pop them in the oven as and when you fancy.
Shop Double Chocolate New York Cookie Kit at Cupcake Jemma, £17.50
Bakester Box Bake At Home Lemon Drizzle Loaf Cake Kit
If you fancy making something on the lighter side, this adorable lemon drizzle loaf kit from Bakesterbox is really something.
Not only does it come with everything you’ll need to make the cake (including the eggs), it also comes with a tin, a mini grater for the lemon rind and step-by-step instructions. You’ll be an expert baker in no time at all.
Shop Bakesterbox Bake At Home Lemon Drizzle Loaf Cake Kit at Not On The High Street, £28
Honeywell Biscuit Co. Vegan Rainbow Bagel Kit
Up the ante with this eye-catching vegan rainbow bagel kit from independent baking company Honeywell Biscuit Co.
This kit comes with everything you need to make your bagels – just add some water and a spread or filling of your choice, and you’ll have a colourful, tasty snack in no time.
Lily Vanilli Bake Yourself Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
For the ultimate low-effort home baking set-up, these pre-made cookie dough balls from Lily Vanilli tick all the boxes.
All you need to do to transform your dough into delicious treats is stick them in the oven – perfect for those nights when you’re desperate for something sweet.
Shop Bake Yourself Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough at Lily Vanilli, £25
The Bottled Baking Co White Chocolate And Raspberry Tray Bake
The Bottled Baking Co’s at-home baking kits come with all the dry ingredients you’ll need to make some tasty treats stored in one convenient bottle.
Just add the wet ingredients and you’ll have a delicious white chocolate and raspberry tray bake ready in no time.
Shop The Bottled Baking Co White Chocolate And Raspberry Tray Bake at Not On The High Street, £16.50
Crumb Sourdough Baker’s Dozen Bread Kit
If you’re yet to get into bread baking during lockdown, take the plunge with this complete bread baking kit from Crumb Sourdough.
It may lean on the expensive side, but it comes with everything you’ll need to create shop-quality bread at home, including a pre-made sourdough starter, proper bread flour and detailed step-by-step instructions.
Shop Crumb Sourdough Baker’s Dozen Bread Kit at Not On The High Street, £64.95
Cakes By Andrew Nutella Cake Kit
Indulge in a chocolatey masterpiece with this nutella-filled cake kit from Cakes By Andrew, an independent cake shop based in Liverpool.
This kit comes with everything you’ll need to make this delicious looking cake (including the butter) - all you’ll need to add is a tin.
Mix & Rise Vegan Vanilla And Strawberry Fudge Muffin Kit
Perfect for vegans and non-vegans alike, this delectable kit from Mix & Rise comes with all the dry ingredients you’ll need to make your tasty muffins, including some handmade vegan strawberry fudge.
To keep things fresh you’ll need to provide some plant-based vanilla yoghurt, milk and a little vegetable oil, but otherwise you’re all set!
Shop Mix & Rise Vegan Vanilla And Strawberry Fudge Muffin Kit at Not On The High Street, £20
Katie Bakes ‘Gorgeously Gooey’ Chocolate Brownie Jar
Go back to basics with this simple but oh-so-tasty brownie jar kit from Katie Bakes.
Packaged in a beautiful Kilner jar, this kit comes with all the dry ingredients you’ll need to make an 8” square tin of gooey brownies, including Belgian dark chocolate chunks and rich cocoa.
Shop Katie Bakes ‘Gorgeously Gooey’ Chocolate Brownie Jar at Not On The High Street, £17.50
Main Image: Honeywell Biscuit Co.
Other Images: Courtesy Of Suppliers