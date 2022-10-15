Best autumn recipes: these 3 easy Cucina Popolare recipes make for perfect autumnal snacks
Big Mamma’s latest cookbook is here to solve your autumn snack dilemmas.
Chances are that you’ll have already sampled the delights of one of Big Mamma’s iconic venues across the UK. From cult favourites Gloria and Ave Mario to Cucina Popolare, the Italian-inspired restaurant group has been the go-to for city diners.
And now, you can experience those mouthwatering dishes from the comfort of your home.
Inspired by their Fitzrovia site, Big Mamma Cucina Popolare: Contemporary Italian Recipes (£29.95) features more than 120 delicious, easy-to-prepare, imaginative recipes.
Here are three simple yet effective dishes that Stylist thinks will brighten up any autumn tablescape.
Bruschetta Gorgonzolina
Ingredients:
500ml or two generous cups of Chianti (red wine from Tuscany)
50g caster sugar
4 slices of farmhouse bread
400g black or red grapes
200g Gorgonzola
Olive oil
Small basil leaves (to garnish)
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 160C/Gas Mark 3
- In a frying pan, heat the Chianti and sugar over a medium head until caramelised or until reduced by half. Remove from heat and set aside
- Drizzle each slice of bread with olive oil and toast in the oven for five minutes
- Wash the grapes and cut in half
- Spread the toast with the gorgonzola and arrange the halved grapes on top
- Using a spoon drizzle over the Chianti syrup
- Serve immediately
Aubergine and tomato gratin
(Serves 10)
Ingredients:
2kg aubergines
200g pasta flour
1 litre sunflower oil
500g beef tomato
500g green zebra tomatoes
500g yellow pineapple tomato
500g black Crimea tomatoes
500g fior di latte (or mozzarella di bufala)
200g grated parmesan
Olive oil
Balsamic vinegar
Salt and pepper
Method:
- Cut the aubergines into thin slices
- Pour the flour onto a plate, then dip the aubergine slices in, turning to coat them in flour
- In a deep fryer or heavy-based pan, heat the sunflower oil to 160
- Dip the aubergine slices in the oil, one at a time, and fry for 5-10 minutes until golden brown
- Remove them using a slotted spoon and place on paper towels to train. Set aside
- Cut the tomatoes into thin slices
- Arrange them on a large plate, sprinkle lightly with salt, then allow them to release their liquid for 15-20 minutes
- Make the parmigiana. Preheat the oven to 200C/Gas Mark 6
- Cut the mozzarella into slices of the same thickness as the tomatoes
- Line the bottom of a cake pan with baking paper
- Arrange a layer of aubergines in the bottom of the pan, then a layer of tomatoes, alternating the colours, followed by a layer of mozzarella
- Sprinkle over the grated parmesan
- Repeat the layers five times
- Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake for 15 minutes
- Lower the oven temperature to 180C/Gas Mark 4 and cook for a further 40 minutes
- Remove from the oven and leave for 10 to cool slightly
- Serve warm with a drizzle of balsamic vinegar
Bruschetta al Fichi
Bruschetta with finocchiona, stracchino and figs (Serves 4)
Ingredients:
4 medium figs
Olive oil
4 slices of farmhouse bread
200g stracchino
16 thin slices of finocchiona or salami
Balsamic vinegar
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 160C/Gas mark 3 for 15 minutes
- Wash the figs and cut into quarters
- Drizzle each slice of bread with olive oil and toast in the oven for five minutes, then spread generously with stracchino
- Arrange the slices of finocchiona on top and add the fig pieces, flesh side up
- Season with salt, pepper and balsamic vinegar
- Serve immediately
Big Mamma Cucina Popolare: Contemporary Italian Recipes (£29.95) is out now.
Images: Big Mamma Group