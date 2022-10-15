Chances are that you’ll have already sampled the delights of one of Big Mamma’s iconic venues across the UK. From cult favourites Gloria and Ave Mario to Cucina Popolare, the Italian-inspired restaurant group has been the go-to for city diners.

And now, you can experience those mouthwatering dishes from the comfort of your home.

Inspired by their Fitzrovia site, Big Mamma Cucina Popolare: Contemporary Italian Recipes (£29.95) features more than 120 delicious, easy-to-prepare, imaginative recipes.

Here are three simple yet effective dishes that Stylist thinks will brighten up any autumn tablescape.