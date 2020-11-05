Enjoy some cheesy goodness this December with these spectacularly indulgent advent calendars.
Over the last couple of years, we’ve seen an explosion in the sheer variety of alternative advent calendars available for us to buy.
Long gone are the days when the only choice we had to make was between white, dark or milk chocolate; these days, we’ve got a whole load of decisions to make when it comes to our countdown method of choice, with calendars filled with beauty products, alcoholic beverages and stationery supplies all on the table.
But there’s one type of calendar which has yet to reach levels of popularity quite like the gin or wine options: the one and only cheese advent calendar. While the logistics of a cheese calendar seem a little hazy to us (do we need to put them in the fridge?), we like the festive touch a bit of cheddar or slice of brie may offer to our December countdown.
Luckily for you, we’ve scoured the internet to find the few precious calendars out there on the market: here’s what we found.
24 Days of Joy Cheese Advent Calendar from The Mousetrap Cheese Shop
This artisan cheese calendar from The Mousetrap Cheese Shop is the perfect option for those who enjoy the finer things in life.
Containing 17 different artisan cheeses, three varieties of crackers, three chutneys and a jar of pickled shallots, this calendar comes with everything you’ll need to enjoy a cheesy feast throughout the festive season.
And don’t worry about the cheeses keeping fresh for the whole of December – each of the cheeses is individually vacuum packed, so they’re guaranteed to last through the month.
Shop British Cheese Advent Calendar at The Mousetrap Cheese Shop, £95
Ilchester Cheese Advent Calendar from So Wrong It’s Nom
Now in its fourth year, this cheese advent calendar from So Wrong It’s Nom is filled with 24 individually wrapped tasty cheeses for an incredibly affordable price.
Featuring classic cheeses including Red Leicester and Double Gloucester, 2020’s calendar has been designed with reduced plastic packaging, making it small enough to fit comfortably into your fridge door.
Shop Cheese Advent Calendar by So Wrong It’s Nom at Sainsbury’s, Lidl, Waitrose, Morrisons, Ocado and more from early November
The Chuckling Cheese Advent Calendar from The Chuckling Cheese Company
If you’re a fan of experimental flavours, look no further than this advent calendar by The Chuckling Cheese Company.
Made up of 24 miniature truckles of cheese across eight unique flavours (including Margherita Pizza, Sunday Roast and Christmas Pudding), this calendar is the perfect option for anyone looking to add even more excitement to their Christmas countdown.
Even better, because the cheeses are all individually wrapped in colourful wax, they’ll last throughout the festive season and beyond.
Shop Chuckling Cheese Advent Calendar at The Food Market, £34.99
Recommended by Lauren Geall
