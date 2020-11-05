Over the last couple of years, we’ve seen an explosion in the sheer variety of alternative advent calendars available for us to buy.

Long gone are the days when the only choice we had to make was between white, dark or milk chocolate; these days, we’ve got a whole load of decisions to make when it comes to our countdown method of choice, with calendars filled with beauty products, alcoholic beverages and stationery supplies all on the table.

But there’s one type of calendar which has yet to reach levels of popularity quite like the gin or wine options: the one and only cheese advent calendar. While the logistics of a cheese calendar seem a little hazy to us (do we need to put them in the fridge?), we like the festive touch a bit of cheddar or slice of brie may offer to our December countdown.