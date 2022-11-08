All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Make your Christmas countdown extra tasty with the help of these chocolate advent calendars.
As much as we love a good roast potato or glass of buck’s fizz, Christmas just isn’t Christmas without a whole load of chocolate.
Whether you prefer dark, milk, white or a bit of everything, there’s something about tucking into a chocolatey treat that makes things feel 100 times more festive. So, while we love a good alternative advent calendar here at Stylist, we’re also big fans of the humble chocolate advent calendar.
It may not be the flashiest option on the market when compared to the incredible beauty, jewellery and alcohol-based advent calendars available these days, but it certainly delivers.
Not only is starting every day with a miniature chocolate the perfect way to navigate December, but there are so many brilliant chocolate advent calendars on sale that you’re sure to find something that suits your individual tastes.
To help you get started, we’ve put together our pick of the best chocolate advent calendars on sale for Christmas 2022 – from an artisan selection to a selection of dairy-free options. Keep reading to check them all out.
Tony’s Chocolonely Countdown Calendar
There’s nothing quite like digging into a bar of Tony’s Chocolonely to brighten your day – and with this impressive advent calendar, you can spend every day in December doing just that.
Behind every door in the calendar is a variety of different flavoured Tiny Tony bars from across the brand’s impressive selection, each of which are unequally divided to represent the unequal division of profits within the chocolate industry.
Nomo Classic Advent Calendar
You don’t have to break the bank to get a good quality advent calendar, as this vegan chocolate delight from Nomo proves.
Free-from dairy, gluten, eggs and nuts and featuring two exciting varieties of chocolate (sea-salted caramel and creamy chocolate drops), what’s not to love?
Shop NOMO’s Classic Advent Calendar at Holland & Barrett, £5
Cadbury 3D Advent Calendar
No matter how many different brands and types of chocolate you try, there’s something about Cadbury that just keeps you coming back for more.
Step it up a notch with this 3D advent calendar packed full of Cadbury’s bestselling chocolate bars, including Freddos, Curly Wurlys and Fudges.e
Läderach Classic Advent Calendar
If you’re in the mood to treat yourself this Christmas, then check out the beauty that is Läderach’s Classic Advent Calendar. At £42.50, it’s not cheap for a chocolate calendar, but it certainly lives up to the price.
Not only does the chocolate taste great (when doesn’t Swiss chocolate taste great?), but behind each of the calendar’s 24 doors lies a Christmas-themed praline or figurine, so every day is a surprise.
Liberty Building Chocolate Advent Calendar
Simple but sophisticated, this gorgeous chocolate calendar from Liberty depicts the department store’s iconic Tudor façade at Christmas time.
Inside, you’ll find a festive selection of 25 different chocolates, caramels and pralines – including both dark and white chocolate truffles. Yum.
Shop Liberty Building Chocolate Advent Calendar at Liberty, £29.95
Melt Luxury Notting Hill House Advent Calendar
This stunning advent calendar from Melt would make the perfect Christmas present for the chocolate lover in your life.
Based on the historic houses in and around Notting Hill where Melt is based, this adorable calendar comes with 24 mini ‘houses’ filled with a range of the chocolatier’s tastiest treats. Expect flavours ranging from gingerbread caramel to orange praline and more.
H!P Oat Milk Chocolate Advent Calendar
Whether you’re vegan, dairy-free or just prefer the taste of oat milk chocolate, the range of flavours that come in HiP’s vegan oat m!lk chocolate advent calendar are guaranteed to keep you satisfied.
The flavours in question? None other than plain, salted caramel, gingerbread and white. You can thank us later.
Shop HiP Oat M!lk Chocolate Advent Calendar at Selfridges, £10.99
Cocoa Delicious 2022 Advent Calendar
If you’ve never heard of Cocoa Delicious before, get ready to be wowed. Based in Norwich, the independent chocolatier started off by producing a range of artisan chocolate spoons and quickly became known for its ‘edible art’, thanks to the myriad of designs on offer.
Since then, it’s gone on to produce individual artistic chocolates – 24 of which you’ll find nestled in this beautiful pink and gold box.
Montezuma’s Like No Udder Advent Calendar
This milk chocolate alternative calendar from Montezuma’s is the perfect option for those who can’t have dairy but miss the smoothness of milk chocolate.
Each of the 25 chocolates included in the calendar is carefully made with Montezuma’s special recipe to emulate the taste and cocoa content of its regular milk chocolate.
