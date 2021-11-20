Christmas 2021 gift guide: chocolate gifts, from stylish artisan bars to festive sharing boxes

Christmas 2021 gift guide: chocolate gifts, from stylish artisan bars to festive sharing boxes

There’s no better stocking filler than chocolate, and these are our favourite gifts from chocolatiers big and small.

Giving hampers, cheese, jewellery, art prints, vases, books, beauty and fitness finds as Christmas presents is all well and good. But the one thing everyone wants over the festive season is some really good chocolate – making it the perfect way to add a little something extra to people’s gifts.

After all, when the presents have been opened, lunch has been eaten and everyone is curled up on the sofa watching Christmas Day telly, we all love a bit of chocolate to keep the festive joy going.

And there’s no shortage of incredible chocolate to choose from this year. For go-to family boxes, try Pierre Marcolini, Farhi and Green & Black’s. Yard, Brik and Cartografie Chocolate are our favourites for artisan delights that make excellent stocking fillers. Throw in Paul’s Christmas yule logs, Exploding Bakery’s letterbox brownies and virtual tastings from Melt London and there’s something for every chocolate taste.

We’ve even found vegan hampers, CBD chocolate and bars that give back to the rainforest. So read on to find the perfect chocolate to gift this Christmas…

  • Läderach Barry Milk Chocolate With Santa Hat

    Best chocolate for Christmas: Läderach Barry Milk Chocolate With Santa Hat

    With a creamy filling of the finest hazelnut gianduja, Barry the Saint Bernard is a true festive chocolate joy. Covered in the best Swiss milk and white chocolates, with a red Santa hat, made of marzipan, atop his head to give a little Christmas flair.

    Shop Läderach chocolate, from £6.50

    Buy now

  • Russell & Atwell Golden Monty Trio

    Best chocolate gifts: Russell & Atwell Golden Monty Trio

    Russell & Atwell are all about fresh chocolates you keep in the fridge and their wide-ranging selection is the perfect gateway to their addictive wares.

    Their Golden Monty trio features salted caramel, outrageously creamy milk and ridiculously smooth dark – the perfect combination for any sweet tooth.

    Shop Russell & Atwell Golden Monty Trio, £19

    Buy now

  • Montezuma’s Twinkle Twinkle Christmas Boxset

    Best chocolate Christmas gifts: Montezuma’s Twinkle Twinkle Christmas Boxset

    Perfect as a stocking filler or a present for your Secret Santa, Montezuma’s delicious Twinkle Twinkle gift box contains milk chocolate buttons, peanut butter snowballs, milk chocolate mandarin snowmen, Christmas grand truffle carton, and a Fitzroy bar.

    Shop Montezuma’s Twinkle Twinkle gift box, £25

    Buy now

  • Elephant Gin Sloe Gin Chocolates

    Best chocolates for Christmas: Elephant Sloe Gin Chocolate Set

    For fans of boozy treats, the new handcrafted Sloe Gin Chocolate Bundle combines Elephant Sloe Gin and creamy chocolate is a match made in heaven to create their very own artisanal sloe gin chocolates.

    Each chocolate includes a double layer of meringue containing a melting heart of chocolate cream flavoured with Elephant Gin’s very own award-winning Sloe Gin and coated in the finest extra dark chocolate. Yum.

    Shop Sloe Gin Chocolate Bundle, £42.90

    Buy now

  • Baileys Chocolate Gift Set

    Best chocolate gifts: Baileys Chocolate Gift Set

    What’s Christmas without Baileys? Pick between indulgent original truffles and a mix of milk, dark and white truffles, coffee, caramel, and almond flavours that are perfect for sharing with family and friends after Christmas dinner.

    Shop Baileys chocolate at Amazon, from £8.69

    Buy now

  • Simon Coll Chocolate Sardines

    Best chocolate for Christmas: Chocolate sardines from Brindisa

    Created by Simon Coll, a chocolatier family business founded in 1840 in Catalonia, these chocolate sardines are described as excellent for children – but we’d like some ourselves please, Santa. 

    Shop Simon Coll chocolate sardines at Brindisa, £1.95

    BUY NOW

  • Exploding Bakery Letterbox Brownies

    Best chocolate for Christmas: Letterbox brownies from Exploding Bakery

    Salted caramel, hazelnut, sour cherry… show someone just how much you miss them with a tray of incredible brownies from Exploding Bakery.

    Shop letterbox brownies at Exploding Bakery, £13.95

    BUY NOW

  • Cartografie Collection Chocolate Selection

    Best chocolate for Christmas: Cartografie Collection at Cartografie

    Female-founded chocolatiers Cartografie create single origin couvertures filled with a bespoke ganache; this is the gift to make someone’s Christmas. 

    Shop Cartografie Christmas Collection at Cartografie, £26

    BUY NOW

  • Apothem x Land CBD Chocolate Bar

    Best chocolate for Christmas: CBD bar from Apothem x Land CBD

    Apothem Labs has collaborated with award-winning Hackney-based brand Land to create a vegan-friendly chocolate bar blended with CBD. Genius. 

    Shop Apothem x Land Vegan CBD 58% Chocolate Bar at Apothem Labs, £8

    BUY NOW

  • Doisy & Dam Chocolate Package Of Joy

    Best chocolate for Christmas: Chocolate Package Of Joy from Doisy & Dam

    Palm oil-free, vegan and ethically sourced, this colourful package contains four delicious dark chocolate bars, two packets of nut butter cups and a snack pack of sugar-coated chocolate drops. Yum. 

    Shop Chocolate Package Of Joy at Doisy & Dam, £13

    BUY NOW

  • Lucocoa Cosy Collection Chocolate Bars

    Best chocolate for Christmas: Cosy Collection at Lucocoa

    London’s first bean-to-bar chocolate maker has created a limited edition range of 60% Haiti dark chocolate with festive tasting notes: think fig, cinnamon, nutmeg and orange. 

    Shop Cosy Collection chocolate bars at Lucocoa, £5.75

    BUY NOW

  • Positive Bakes Christmas Gift Set

    Best chocolate for Christmas: Christmas gift set from Positive Bakes

    Sustainable, vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free and eggless, make someone’s Christmas with this little box of cake, chocolates, tea and a card. 

    Shop Christmas gift set at Positive Bakes, £19.95

    BUY NOW

  • Love Cocoa Gingerbread Christmas Bar

    Best chocolate for Christmas: Gingerbread Christmas Bar from Love Cocoa
    For every bar bought, Love Cocoa will plant a tree in North Cameroon – plus it’s a festive delight of spices.  

    Shop gingerbread Christmas bar at Love Cocoa, £4.50

    BUY NOW

  • Pierre Marcolini Box of 8 Demi-Lunes

    Best chocolate for Christmas: Box of 8 Demi-Lunes from Pierre Marcolini

    For utterly beautiful chocolates to blow away the recipient, you can’t go wrong with this box of four praline and gianduja bitesize bits. 

    Shop Pierre Marcolini chocolate boxes, from £19.90

    BUY NOW

  • Chococo Chocolate Salami

    Best chocolate for Christmas: Chocolate Salami from Chococo

    Made with 67% Madagascar origin dark chocolate, figs, dates, apricots, pecans, pistachios and brandy, this cheeky chocolate salami is a really fun present. 

    Shop chocolate salami at Chococo, £21.50

    BUY NOW

  • Brik Matcha and Raspberry Terrazzo Chocolate Tile

    Best chocolate for Christmas: Matcha and Raspberry Terrazzo Chocolate Tile from Brik

    Creating incredible flavours and wonderful designs, Brik is a grown-up Wonka Chocolate Factory. This matcha and raspberry terrazzo chocolate tile is a stocking filler with attitude.

    Shop matcha and raspberry terrazzo chocolate tile at Brik, £9.95

    BUY NOW

  • Islands 65% Dark Premium Chocolate Buttons

    Best chocolate for Christmas: 65% Dark Premium Chocolate Buttons from Islands

    For grown-up chocolate buttons, Islands create sustainable brilliant chocolate. This is their favourite flavour with notes of citrus and banana. 

    Shop 65% dark premium chocolate buttons at Islands, £10.50

    BUY NOW

  • Paul Chocolate Yule Log

    Best chocolate for Christmas: Chocolate Yule Log from PAUL

    The perfect post-dinner pudding, Paul’s chocolate yule log is filled with 60% dark chocolate mousse and cocoa joconde biscuit.

    Shop chocolate yule log at Paul, £18.95

    BUY NOW

