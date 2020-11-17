Christmas is coming… but what shape it will take and who we’ll be spending it with still seems a bit uncertain this year as we wait out winter lockdown 2.0 and cross our fingers for something approaching the old normal. That’s why we’ve decided to compile the ultimate list of Christmas hampers for 2020 (alongside our other inspiring Christmas gift guides).

After all, is there anything more indulgent, comforting and spirit-lifting than the arrival of a wicker basket (or equally eco-friendly box or tote) filled with goodies to eat, drink and be merry? So whether you’re buying for yourself or sending some love to much-missed friends and family – we’ve got something for you.