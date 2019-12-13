The most festive Christmas markets and fairs in London for 2019
- Posted by
- Megan Murray
- Published
The best Christmas markets and fairs in London to enjoy this December.
If you’re struggling to get into the Christmas spirit this year, there’s one activity that’s guaranteed to make your more cheerful than Will Ferrell in Elf: a Christmas market.
From traditional stands laden with gifts that could trick us into thinking we’re in Germany or Denmark, to delicious food stalls selling hearty culinary delights and all the mulled wine a person could (and should) possibly consume, there’s no better place to spend down time in December than at a Christmas market.
Thankfully, London has more than a fair few setting up shop this festive season. Every year we make it a tradition to check out the old faithfuls like Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park and the Christmas market that adorns the South Bank come November, but we’re always excited to see which creative, independent fairs spring up, too.
Take a look below at some of the best Christmas markets in London for 2019, which we’ll keep updating as more are announced.
Winter Wonderland Christmas Market
Where: Winter Wonderland, Hyde Park, 8 Harewood Row, Kensington, NW1 6SE.
When: Winter Wonderland is on from 21 November 2019 – 5 January 2019.
What: From fairground rides to Santa’s grotto, Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park is full of festive fun. Whether you fancy picking up a present from one of the many stalls or spending an evening trying out every ride, it’s definitely worth a trip in the run-up to Christmas.
How much: Winter Wonderland is free to enter.
Christmas in Leicester Square
Where: Christmas in Leicester Square, WC2H 7LU.
When: Christmas in Leicester Square is on from 8 November to 6 January 2019.
What: Santa’s Grotto? Check. Plenty of stalls and festive entertainment courtesy of Underbelly? Check. It’s hard to miss this market when it’s positioned right in the heart of Leicester Square, so you have no excuse not to swing by.
How much: Christmas in Leicester Square is free to enter.
Christmas by the River
Where: Christmas by the River is at London Bridge City, between Tower Bridge and London Bridge, 2A More London Riverside, London SE1 2DB.
When: 26 November until 5 January 2020.
What: With views down the river and rows of German-style chalets, this is the perfect spot to head to after a day’s work. Go to a festive workshop or simply grab a cocktail or two.
How much: Christmas by the River is free to enter.
Images: Courtesy of brands / Getty / Unsplash