The most festive Christmas markets and fairs in London for 2019

If you’re struggling to get into the Christmas spirit this year, there’s one activity that’s guaranteed to make your more cheerful than Will Ferrell in Elf: a Christmas market.

From traditional stands laden with gifts that could trick us into thinking we’re in Germany or Denmark, to delicious food stalls selling hearty culinary delights and all the mulled wine a person could (and should) possibly consume, there’s no better place to spend down time in December than at a Christmas market.

Thankfully, London has more than a fair few setting up shop this festive season. Every year we make it a tradition to check out the old faithfuls like Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park and the Christmas market that adorns the South Bank come November, but we’re always excited to see which creative, independent fairs spring up, too.