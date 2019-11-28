If you ask us, London is the place to be at Christmas. Due to the many unique events on offer: think Christmas carolling, wreath making and festive afternoon teas, all of which just get bigger and better every year.

From Christmas shopping events that showcase independent makers for truly unique Christmas present ideas, to experimental pop ups with festive decor and activities, there’s plenty of things going on to help you embrace your inner Claus.

So, if you want to avoid looking back in January and thinking “I didn’t get that Christmassy feeling” then check out our edit of the best Christmas pop up bars, restaurants, events and shopping experiences in London from now until the beginning of January.