Christmas pop-ups and events in London to get you in the festive mood

Megan Murray
Christmas cockatil pop-up

The best Christmas pop up bars, restaurants and events in London – from Christmas crafting to wreath-making and festive markets. 

If you ask us, London is the place to be at Christmas. Due to the many unique events on offer: think Christmas carolling, wreath making and festive afternoon teas, all of which just get bigger and better every year.

From Christmas shopping events that showcase independent makers for truly unique Christmas present ideas, to experimental pop ups with festive decor and activities, there’s plenty of things going on to help you embrace your inner Claus.

So, if you want to avoid looking back in January and thinking “I didn’t get that Christmassy feeling” then check out our edit of the best Christmas pop up bars, restaurants, events and shopping experiences in London from now until the beginning of January. 

  • Coca-Cola zero sugar Cinnamon-inspired igloos at Winterland

    Christmas pop ups in London

    For one day only, Coca-Cola will be giving the festive igloos at Winterland a cinnamon spruce, complete with festive scents, a new backdrop, sweet treats and lots of Coca-Cola. You can book your place for the 9 December completely free over on Eventbrite, picking a one hour slot from 1.45pm to 9pm.

    When: 9 December, 1.45pm until 9pm.

    Where: Winterland, Wandsworth Bridge Road, SW6 2TY.

    See more details here

  • Winter Bloom at Heddon Street Kitchen

    Christmas pop ups in London

    For the festive period only, Gordon Ramsay’s Heddon Street Kitchen will be transformed into an beautiful floral winter wonderland, featuring a fully immersive floral installation (think of the snaps you’ll take!) where guests can sip on cocktails surrounded by blooms.

    There will be a special winter menu for the pop-up in partnership with St-Germain, who have created some seasonal cocktails.

    Where: 3-9 Heddon St, Mayfair, London W1B 4BE.

    When: 2 December to 31 January, Monday to Friday from 8am to 12am, Saturday from 10am to 1am and Sunday from 10am to 12am. 

    See more details here

  • Grey Goose x Mam Sham Festive Brunch at Mam Sham

    Christmas brunch: Mariah martinis
    Christmas pop ups in London

    Grey Goose has teamed up with Mam Sham to start the festive season with ‘The Spirit of Christmas’ brunch series being held at Maison Bab. Expect kitsch Christmas décor, Mariah Carey-inspired drag queens, comedy, an exceptional festive cocktail menu and a shareable feast. The impressive cocktails include sparkling slushies, mince pie infused (and pastry topped!) martinis and ‘Mariah’ inspired glittery espresso martinis. 

    You can get into the spirit of things with a ticket for £35 per person. 

    When: Saturday 30 November and Saturday 7 December (1pm - 4pm).

    Where: Maison Bab, 4 Mercer Walk, Covent Garden, London WC2H 9FA

    See more details here

  • Winter cinema at The Berkeley

    Christmas pop ups in London

    The Berkeley’s festive roof garden is once again turning into a cinema, to show the best Christmas classics and offer guests cosy shelter. The Berkeley’s festive roof garden is once again turning into a cinema, to show the best Christmas classics and offer guests cosy shelter. With wooden huts laden with furry blankets and flowing Laurent-Perrier champagne, we can’t think of anything merrier.

    It’s sure to be a very intimate affair, with only eight guests at each showing, adding to the exclusive nature of the event. Which makes sense, considering tickets are £95.

    When: 15 November until 21 December. 

    Where: The Berkeley, Wilton Place, Knightsbridge, London, SW1X 7RL.

    See more details here

  • Winterland Alpine Club at Neverland

    Christmas pop ups in London

    This year’s Alpine Club is awash with wintry activities, from festive igloos and fire-pits to fur-lined cabins and winter games. But the highlight has to be the nordic woodland hot tubs, which come complete with their very own waiter service and a view of the Thames, for extra-chilly nights.

    When: from 6 November.

    Where: Neverland, Wandsworth Bridge Road, London, SW6 2TY

    See more details here

  • Jimmy's The Lodge

    Christmas pop ups in London

    If there’s one thing that says Christmas pop up in London, it’s an igloo. If you’ve exhausted the likes of East London’s Skylight or Tower Bridge’s Aviary, then Jimmy Garcia’s river-side venture could be for you. This year he’s teamed up with Martin Miller’s Gin and themed the pop up on the Northern Lights, with a ‘magical’ light display and installation. Expect hot cocktails, fondues aplenty, raclette burgers and cooking steaks on hot stones.

    When: from 9 November. 

    Where: Southbank Centre, Belvedere Road, London, SE1 8XX.

    Buy tickets here

  • Belvedere + Ice at May Fair Bar

    Christmas pop up in London

    May Fair Bar has teamed up with vodka brand Belvedere to create a dark and dramatic winterscape in the heart of Mayfair, decorating the venue with frosty, foresty touches. For a seven week residency there will be a selection of bespoke cocktails alongside a menu of contemporary pan-Asian cuisine, designed to warm you from the winter’s chill.

    The bar is open from 8am daily, so you can treat yourself to a delicious breakfast, too. Although be aware that minimum spend is £55 per person.

    When: from 12 November to 31 December.

    Where: The May Fair Hotel, Stratton Street, Mayfair, London, W1J 8LT

    See more details here

  • Wreath making at DUKES London

    Christmas craft pop ups: wreath making at Dukes London
    Christmas pop up in London

    Quintessentially British hotel DUKES London takes Christmas very seriously. So seriously in fact, that it will be putting on a whole host of festive events for 2019 including a festive afternoon tea and carol singing.

    Although these sound wonderful, we’re particularly excited about the chance to get our hands dirty with some wreath making, which will be happening on both 9 and 16 December from 1-4pm.

    Tickets are priced at £90 which includes some festive cocktails and nibbles, too. 

    When: throughout December.

    Where: 35 St James’s Place, St. James’s, London SW1A 1NY.

Images: Courtesy of brands 

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.

