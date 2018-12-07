These grannies rated all the Christmas puddings for 2018

For some of us, dinner on Christmas Day is quite frankly the best part of it all. From pigs in blankets to stuffed turkey and cranberry sauce, it’s a festive feast worthy of a year’s wait. And let’s not forget the dessert.

Enter: traditional Christmas pudding.

Full of sweet dried fruit, almonds and brandy, it’s been a firm favourite around the table for decades. But, if us millennials get our way, we’d rather see something a little less traditional, more international as the sweet delicacy of choice.

In short: we’d rather see panettone than pudding.