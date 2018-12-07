These grannies rated all the Christmas puddings for 2018
Susan Devaney
Millennials may prefer panettone to Christmas pudding – but not these grannies…
For some of us, dinner on Christmas Day is quite frankly the best part of it all. From pigs in blankets to stuffed turkey and cranberry sauce, it’s a festive feast worthy of a year’s wait. And let’s not forget the dessert.
Enter: traditional Christmas pudding.
Full of sweet dried fruit, almonds and brandy, it’s been a firm favourite around the table for decades. But, if us millennials get our way, we’d rather see something a little less traditional, more international as the sweet delicacy of choice.
In short: we’d rather see panettone than pudding.
That’s right, the sweet bread loaf that hails from Italy is set to grace many a table this year. According to a recent study, the differing generational tastes mean sales for the classic pud have steadily declined, falling around 1% year on year – with around less than half of Brits set to tuck into one this Christmas.
As it turns out, only 23% of people aged between 18 and 35 eat the dessert – with millennials favouring pannetone or chocolate pudding. In comparison, it’s still the most popular dessert among over 55s – with 59% of people in that age group consuming it.
But we’ve found four grannies who love nothing more than tucking into a good Christmas pudding. So, watch Stylist’s video above to see what they thought of some of the best traditional puddings out there – from Waitrose to Aldi – for Christmas Day in 2018.
We’re pretty sure Mary Berry will be serving it up with aplomb this December…
Images: Getty