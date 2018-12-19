Food and Drink

6 of the best Christmas spirits for any party this winter

Stylist Team
Had enough of mulled wine? Stylist samples the best of the Christmas spirits.

If your festive parties look anything like ours then there’s always a guarantee of selection of tipples – from mulled wine and prosecco to port – to keep every guest merry. 

Which is why this year we’ve made our way through a couple of Christmas-inspired spirits to find a new alcoholic beverage to add to the mix. 

From Eden Mill Candy Crush to Mince Pie Flavour Cream (courtesy of M&S), we’ve selected our firm favourites that’ll be a definite hit with any visitor this December. 

Gin-gle Bell 

They say: “A base of plum gin with oodles of spices and a good whack of ginger.”

We say: “Syrupy sweet, fruity and spicy – this is everything good about a Christmas pudding distilled into one dangerously drinkable liqueur. It’s sloe gin’s festive cousin, and ’tis definitely the season.”

Foxdenton Christmas Liqueur, £18.17; masterofmalt.com

Pie Plus 

They say: “Expertly blended mince pie flavoured Irish cream.”

We say: “Like an ever so slightly spiced Baileys that doesn’t quite deliver on its mince pie promise. It could do with a more intense hit of spice. Perfect for fans of Irish cream but lacking in flavour.”

M&S Mince Pie Flavour Cream, £12 for 70cl; marksandspencer.com

Sweet Dream 

They say: “Crème brûlée with crisp apple, descending into rich caramel.”

We say: “Extremely smooth and buttery, this sweet potato based spirit is a delicious blend that is worryingly easy to knock back. Its lingering sweetness makes it a great option for rounding off an indulgent Christmas lunch over ice – or for your first drink of the day. It is Christmas, after all…”

Sweet Potato Spirit Company Toffee Apple Moonshine, £20 for 50cl; harveynichols.com

For Pine Nuts 

They say: “This spicy liqueur is cold-infused with the resin from Italian pine cones.”

We say: “This completely split the Stylist office. Some people loved its fresh, coniferous taste, but others couldn’t stand it. Either way, it’s a very classy bottle.”

Quaglia Liquore Pino Mugo, £26.95 for 70cl, thewhiskyexchange.com

Candy Crush 

They say: “With notes of peppermint, juniper berries, cassia bark and black peppercorn, this pink gin is naturally coloured by bilberry and hibiscus.”

We say: “This one is for fans of sugary sweetness only. But its punchy red colour makes it a festive winner when mixed with a Fever-Tree tonic or in cocktails.”

Eden Mill Candy Cane Christmas Gin, £32.50 for 70cl; notonthehighstreet.com

It’s not Terry’s…

They say: “Refreshing Seville orange and rich dark chocolate make for very easy sipping.”

We say: “It packs a delicious Terry’s Chocolate Orange punch. Very pleasant, and would work well with ice, in coffee, over ice cream… It gets top marks for versatility.”

Dark Matter Chocolate Orange Liqueur, £18.95 for 50cl; 31dover.com

Images: Courtesy of brands / Getty 

Stylist Team

