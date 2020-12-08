29 drinks that make perfect Christmas gifts – from natural wines to delicious sober spirits

Posted by for Food and Drink

The best drinks to buy as gifts this Christmas, whether they’re into in craft gins, honeyed pudding wines, Cornish rum or luxe low-alcohol aperitifs. 

From beauty and interiors to food and chocolate, Christmas gifting in 2020 is all about finding those thoughtful, utterly personal presents that’ll truly resonate. And a bottle of something special is the perfect way to send some love, especially when the usual social whirl has been replaced with warming drinks by the tree.

Investing in a drinks gift for a friend is pretty ingenious, too. After all, is there anything nicer than mulling a batch of wine while decorating the tree, taste-testing luxurious premixed cocktails with friends over Zoom or opening a bottle of prosecco on Christmas morning after a long wintery walk? No no no, as Santa would say. 

You may also like

Best Christmas hampers: from foodie names to gin and cheese

Below, you’ll find Stylist’s guide to the best drinks to buy your loved ones this Christmas – whether you’ll be raising a glass together in person or toasting one another over FaceTime. 

We’ve got cocktails that’ll transport you direct to the Dishoom bar (negroni or old-fashioned, anyone?); beautiful bottles of gin, tequila and vermouth to upgrade anyone’s drinks cabinet; and Christmas favourites including port and mulled wine. 

You’ll also find chic natural wines and seriously good non-alcoholic spirits from small batch breweries – plus booze subscription boxes, virtual tasting sessions and bespoke stockings.

Read on, get inspired and have yourself a very merry Christmas… 

  • Diablesse Clementine Spiced Rum

    Diablesse Clementine Spiced Rum
    Best drinks for Christmas: Diablesse Clementine Spiced Rum

    Now this is a Christmas drink: made with demerara rum from the Diamond Distillery in Guyana, it’s then flavoured with clementine and a Caribbean-inspired spice mix containing vanilla, ginger, cinnamon, star anise and clove. 

    Shop Clementine Spiced Rum at Diablesse, £31.90

    BUY NOW

  • Chateau Lafon Sauternes 2017

    Chateau Lafon Sauternes 2017
    Best drinks for Christmas: Chateau Lafon Sauternes 2017

    This half-bottle of Chateau Lafon Sauternes 2017 is the perfect pudding wine, bringing honey, peach and oak to after-lunch celebrations. 

    Shop Chateau Lafon Sauternes 2017 at Swig, £16.50

    BUY NOW

  • Cotswolds Cream Liqueur

    Cotswolds Cream Liqueur
    Best drinks for Christmas: Cotswolds Cream Liqueur

    It wouldn’t be the festive season without a cheeky cream liqueur – this Cotswolds Distillery version is made with single-malt (unaged whisky) and gives flavours of vanilla and butterscotch.

    Shop Cotswolds Cream Liqueur at Cotswolds Distillery, £24.95

    BUY NOW

  • Shop Cuvée Natural Wine Subscription

    Shop Cuvée Natural Wine Subscription
    Best drinks for Christmas: Shop Cuvée Natural Wine Subscription

    Uncover some of the finest natural wines with Shop Cuvée’s expert selection: choose from three or six bottles and expect a mix of red, white and orange. Yum.

    Shop Natural Wine Subscription at Shop Cuvée, from £55

    BUY NOW

  • Small Beer Gift Pack

    Small Beer Gift Pack
    Best drinks for Christmas: Small Beer Gift Pack

    For tasty but very low alcohol beers, the Small Beer Company is exactly what you need to try. This gift pack contains lager, session pale, steam and dark lager: the perfect Christmas gift for the sober and sober-curious. 

    Shop Gift Pack at Small Beer Company, £18

    BUY NOW

  • Dishoom Permit Room Collection

    Dishoom Permit Room Collection
    Best drinks for Christmas: Dishoom Permit Room Collection

    Transport yourself to a busy restaurant on a Friday night, with a bar helmed by a mixologist who knows their stuff. This batch of pre-made cocktails includes Dishoom’s legendary Permit Room Old-Fashioned, Sonia’s Negroni and the India Gimlet.

    Shop Permit Room Collection at Dishoom, £38

    BUY NOW

  • Noughty Alcohol-Free Sparkling Chardonnay

    Noughty alcohol-free sparkling Chardonnay
    Best drinks for Christmas: Noughty alcohol-free sparkling Chardonnay

    With a crisp and ripe apple scent accompanied by a touch of sweetness, this alcohol-free sparkling chardonnay is an inspired aperitif for 2020. 

    Shop Noughty Alcohol-Free Sparkling Chardonnay at Thomson & Scott, £8.99

    BUY NOW

  • Quinta da Pedra ‘Alta No 10’ Ten-Year-Old Tawny Port

    Quinta da Pedra ‘Alta No 10’ Ten-Year-Old Tawny Port
    Best drinks for Christmas: Quinta da Pedra ‘Alta No 10’ Ten-Year-Old Tawny Port

    The ultimate Christmas drink is a little glass of port with the cheeseboard. This Quinta da Pedra tawny port will not let you down with fruit, toffee and caramel notes. 

    Shop Quinta da Pedra ‘Alta No 10’ Ten-Year-Old Tawny Port at Trelawney Wines, £24.95

    BUY NOW

  • Nc'Nean Organic Single Malt

    Nc'Nean Organic Single Malt
    Best drinks for Christmas: Nc'Nean Organic Single Malt

    With a female founder and a sustainable ethos, Nc’nean Single Malt Whisky is produced in small batches for flavours of citrus, peach, apricot and spice.

    Shop Organic Single Malt at Nc’Nean, £49.95

    BUY NOW

  • Stargazy Rum

    Stargazy Rum
    Best drinks for Christmas: Stargazy Rum

    A blend of aged rum, caramel and Cornish sea salt with subtle hints of gorseflower and coconut, Stargazy Rum is produced by The Rum & Crab Shack in St Ives. It’s ideal served as a shot, sipped chilled or in an espresso martini, and you can get 10% off with the code STYLIST10.

    Shop Cosmic Caramel Rum at Stargazy, £23.99

    BUY NOW

  • Regal Rogue Lively White

    Regal Rogue Lively White
    Best drinks for Christmas: Regal Rogue Lively White

    Update your cocktail cabinet with the addition of Regal Rogue Lively White vermouth. Serve with tonic for a citrussy kick.

    Shop Regal Rogue Lively White at Waitrose Cellar, £19.99

    BUY NOW

  • Procera Gin

    Procera Gin
    Best drinks for Christmas: Procera Gin

    Distilled in Nairobi with 10 botanicals sourced from across Africa, including Madagascan pink pepper and Moroccan orris root, Procera Gin is the new bottle to buy for the gin aficionado in your life.

    Shop Procera Gin at Master Of Malt, £69.95  

    BUY NOW

  • Sairen Rum

    Sairen Rum
    Best drinks for Christmas: Sairen Rum

    This rum comes in three gorgeous flavours: Spices (vanilla, tonka and clove), Dark Stone (cherry, plumb and blossom) and Exotic (mango, guava and passionfruit – our favourite). And it looks so pretty it doesn’t even need to be wrapped. 

    Shop Sairen Rum, £35 each

    BUY NOW

  • Kavka Vodka

    Kavka Vodka
    Best drinks for Christmas: Kavka Vodka

    The perfect addition to a nice dry martini, Kavka Vodka is a Polish spirit that’s crisp, clean and joy to drink. 

    Shop Kavka Vodka at The Whisky Exchange, £26.95

    BUY NOW

  • Crossip Non-Alcoholic Spirits

    Crossip non-alcoholic spirits
    Best drinks for Christmas: Crossip non-alcoholic spirits

    In need of an alcohol-free spirit? Crossip’s new flavours are fabulous: Dandy is an alternative to mezcal, Pure is inspired by Italian bitters and Fresh is a fruit punch delight. 

    Shop Dandy, Pure and Fresh at Crossip Drinks, £22 each

    BUY NOW

  • Waitrose Mulled Wine

    Waitrose Mulled Wine
    Best drinks for Christmas: Waitrose Mulled Wine

    Consistently voted the best supermarket mulled wine around, with notes of festive cloves and cinnamon. Simply warm this up and feel the festive joy flow. 

    Shop Mulled Wine at Waitrose, £5.49

    BUY NOW

  • Fever-Tree Virtual Tasting Masterclass

    Fevertree Virtual Tasting Masterclass
    Best drinks for Christmas: Fevertree Virtual Tasting Masterclass

    Sign up for the Fever-Tree Virtual Masterclass on 17 December, and the drinks brand will send you and your friends or relatives boxes of special pairings in advance. On the day, expert mixologists will guide you through their knowledge online – and £5 from the cost of each ticket will be donated to the charity Malaria No More. Brilliant. 

    Register for Fever-Tree Virtual Tasting Masterclass at Design My Night, tickets from £25

    BUY NOW

  • Belgrove Hazelnut Spiced Rum

    Belgrove Hazelnut Rum
    Best drinks for Christmas: Belgrove Hazelnut Rum

    For espresso martinis or a cheerful partner to ginger beer, this award-winning rum is from the Lake District and you need to try it. 

    Shop Belgrove Hazelnut Spiced Rum at Amazon, £31.50

    BUY NOW

  • Served x Selfridges Christmas Gift Pack

    Served x Selfridges Christmas Gift Pack
    Best drinks for Christmas: Served x Selfridges Christmas Gift Pack

    Served hard seltzer is British sparkling spring water that’s been gently infused with fresh wonky fruit for a fresh, eco-conscious drink. This gift pack has been designed by Alexandra Hartford and includes raspberry and lime flavours.

    Shop Served x Selfridges Christmas Gift Pack, £10.99 at Served Drinks

    BUY NOW

  • Gordon’s Special Dry London Gin

    Gordon’s Special Dry London Gin
    Best drinks for Christmas: Gordon’s Special Dry London Gin

    You can’t go wrong with a classic London dry gin and Gordon’s is our go-to. Serve with lime around the top of your glass, a slice, lots of ice and good tonic. 

    Shop Gordon’s Special Dry London Gin at Ocado, £17

    BUY NOW

  • The Emissary Prosecco DOC Treviso Spumante Extra-Brut

    The Emissary Prosecco DOC Treviso Spumante Extra-Brut
    Best drinks for Christmas: The Emissary Prosecco DOC Treviso Spumante Extra-Brut

    The perfect prosecco gift for anyone this Christmas comes courtesy of The Emissary – this is perfectly balanced and vegan to boot.

    Shop Prosecco DOC Treviso Spumante Extra-Brut at The Emissary, £14.99

    BUY NOW

  • Tarsier Oriental Pink Gin

    Tarsier Oriental Pink Gin
    Best drinks for Christmas: Tarsier Oriental Pink Gin

    Inspired by the founders’ travels around Southeast Asia, this gin has “the floral notes of red dragon fruit, the sweetness of lychee and the tartness of raspberry” – and is truly lovely. 

    Shop Oriental Pink Gin at Tarsier, £34.99

    BUY NOW

  • Chapel Down Classic Non-Vintage Brut Magnum

    Classic Non-Vintage Brut Magnum
    Best drinks for Christmas: Classic Non-Vintage Brut Magnum

    A gorgeous English sparkling wine is exactly what this Christmas needs and this 1.5l magnum of brut is the perfect fizz to share with your bubble. 

    Shop Classic Non-Vintage Brut Magnum at Chapel Down, £60

    BUY NOW

  • Lost Years Rum

    Lost Years Rum
    Best drinks for Christmas: Lost Years Rum

    Lost Years is a rum with a purpose: Caribbean and Latin American rums devoted to saving endangered sea turtles. Also, they taste amazing.

    Shop Lost Years Rum, from £28.95

    BUY NOW

  • Cooper King Sharing Selection Box

    Cooper King Sharing Selection Box
    Best drinks for Christmas: Cooper King Sharing Selection Box

    With a dry gin, a berry and basil gin and a herb gin, this is the thinking letterbox gift for anyone in your life in need of some excellent drinks. 

    Shop Sharing Selection Box at Cooper King, £25

    BUY NOW

Images: courtesy of retailers

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Topics

Share this article

Francesca Brown

Francesca Brown is books editor for Stylist magazine and Stylist Loves; she also compiles the Style List on a weekly basis. She is a self-confessed HBO abuser and has a wide selection of grey sweatshirts. Honestly, you just can’t have enough. @franabouttown

Recommended by Francesca Brown