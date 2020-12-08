From beauty and interiors to food and chocolate, Christmas gifting in 2020 is all about finding those thoughtful, utterly personal presents that’ll truly resonate. And a bottle of something special is the perfect way to send some love, especially when the usual social whirl has been replaced with warming drinks by the tree.

Investing in a drinks gift for a friend is pretty ingenious, too. After all, is there anything nicer than mulling a batch of wine while decorating the tree, taste-testing luxurious premixed cocktails with friends over Zoom or opening a bottle of prosecco on Christmas morning after a long wintery walk? No no no, as Santa would say.