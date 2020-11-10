On the hunt for delicious eats, recipe boxes or covetable stocking fillers? Feast your eyes on our edit of foodie gift ideas for Christmas 2020.
Has there ever been a year when we’ve been more into food? When we look back at 2020, our stomachs will fondly remember the mountains of sourdough, the kilos of banana bread and the vats of DIY cocktails that we poured down our throats. It’s been a year when traybakes became our WFH dinner saviour, the term ‘tablescaping’ moved into the mainstream, and our favourite restaurants had to pivot – producing an impressive array of DIY kits for hungry fans to make their signature dishes at home.
So whether your friends and family have been worshipping at the altar of Ottolenghi for years or have only just discovered how to take toast to the next level, there’s never been a better time than Christmas 2020 to treat the foodies in your life to a festive selection of the best gourmet presents available.
Whether they love eating, drinking or cooking (or all three), we’ve selected some of the most beautiful, fun, inspired and original gifts for Christmas 2020. From must-have sets for their spice racks, restaurants kits to take the stress out of cooking plus vegan puddings, tasty stocking fillers and covetable artisan brands with packaging that will pull in the Instagram likes, this is the time when we all need to eat, drink and be merry.
If we had to pick a favourite product out of the 24 below? Quite frankly, we say it would be nigh on impossible to not feel joy seep into your bones when eating tortilla chips and salsa from the excellent ‘Nachosauras’ vessel while watching the Call The Midwife Christmas special. Find it and much, much more below to help sort your online Christmas shopping for all the food lovers in your life…
Liberty caramel sea salt crumbly fudge
Created by Buttermilk for Liberty, this fudge is where sweet meets savoury for a total flavour explosion.
Not Another Bill Emergency Bloody Mary
For the morning after a long night, tuck into spicy Big Tom, a bottle of Absolut vodka, Tabasco and the can’t-do-without Alka-Seltzer and Berocca.
Brindisa salted Catalan almonds
It’s not Christmas Eve until you prep a festive Negroni and serve with Brindisa’s addictive salted almonds.
Eaten Alive hot sauce discovery box
Know someone who puts hot sauce on everything? Gift them this box of four gourmet condiments by fermented food specialists Eaten Alive. The zingy lemon and fruity scotch bonnet sauces are delicious dashed over grilled meat and veg, while the chocolate BBQ blend adds rich depth to spicy tomatoey dishes – and we could drink the addictive smoked sriracha by the bottleful.
Bettys mini mince pies
Even if you think you don’t like mince pies – you haven’t tried these ones from Bettys. Serve warm, people.
The Treats Club DYO Hot Donut Sundae Kit
For a friend with a serious sweet tooth, send them this cult build your own donut sundae complete with Oreo topping, caramel sauce, Funfetto sprinkles, marshmallow fluff…
Shop the DYO Hot Donut Sundae Kit at The Treats Club, £18.50
Sous Chef Ottolenghi Flavour cookbook and ingredients set
With aleppo pepper, white miso, ancho chillies and more (plus Yotam Ottolenghi’s latest book), this is the perfect present to inspire new recipe ideas (which you get to eat, maybe?)…
Shop Ottolenghi Flavour cookbook and ingredients set at Sous Chef, £39.50
Natural & Noble gin botanicals set
Infuse gins or simply mix and match for a glass of gin with tonic; it’s like your very own spell book.
Shop Natural & Noble gin botanicals set at The Food Market, £23.99
Nordur Arctic sea salt flakes
Organic and sustainable, these flakes are made using geothermal energy from a hot spring in Iceland and are amazing.
Pact Christmas Blend Coffee
Every coffee connoisseur knows that a decent brew has the power to set your day on the right track, and London-based retailer Pact, which ethically sources speciality-grade coffee beans, always serves up the café experience from home.
This year, it’s adding another palate-pleasing permutation into the mix, complete with a festive twist. Formulated with honey-processed Honduran Mi Tazita, washed Kenyan Kaiguri and Brazilian-grown Sertão natural beans, the new Christmas blend is like a helping of your favourite Yuletide pudding: think spiced fruit, warming spices and the zing of citrus swirling together in your coffee cup. Available as filter, decaf or espresso, it’s sure to satisfy anyone who appreciates the very best beans.
ItalianaVera Ciliegino Cherry Tomatoes VeroPop Collection
Grown in a hilly area in Italy, these beautifully packaged cherry tomatoes will give sweetness and character to sauces.
Shop Ciliegino ItalianaVera Cherry Tomatoes VeroPop Collection at Red Beetle, £2.25 a can
Red Candy Nachosaurus snack and dip
A small dinosaur to hold your chips with matching bowl for dips – do we need to say any more?
Hand Spun Botanics Piccolo seeds
Inspired seeds for urban gardeners… choose from Eggplant Slim Jim to Nigella Black cumin.
Afton By Palm terracotta plate
Crafted by hand and painted for a totally unique gift, Afton By Palm’s terracotta plate is a thing of beauty – we recommend using it to serve cheese from La Fromagerie.
Shop the terracotta plate at Afton By Palm, £15 (please note an order will take 10 working days to be made)
Pasta Evangelists make your own pasta kit
Learn from the best and nail the art of ravioli with Pasta Evangelists’ kit complete with flour.
Pleesecake ‘Build your own at home’ cheesecake
The Fully Loaded comes with Cadbury Flakes, Oreos, Nestle Caramac and Cadbury Wispa Gold to name a few and an online tutorial to build your own incredible cheesecake.
Shop Pleesecake ‘Build your own at home’ cheesecake at BYAOH, £34
Baobab jam gift set
Handmade in small batches using all-natural ingredients, the Baobab gift set has delicious jams and a chocolate spread with 10p from the sale of every jar supporting women food producers in The Gambia.
Shop the Baobab jam gift set at Big Barn, £20
Konditor vegan Christmas celebration
Make it the most wonderful time of the year for vegans too with this gift box of raspberry velvet cakes and more…
Mama's Jerk set
Give the taste of Mama’s Jerk Caribbean street food with this starter set of four sauces and a spice rub. They are incredible.
Niederegger mini marzipan loaves
Welcome to 16 mini marzipan loaves soaked in plum armagnac, rum croquant, Mirabelle plum brandy and apple calvados. Hic.
Sue Ryder drinks trolley
This art deco-inspired drinks trolley not only looks awesome but it also donates 100% of profits to providing the charity’s palliative, neurological and bereavement support.
Hot Smoked BBQ hot smoking kit
Turn the outdoors barbecue into a smoking kit with three bags of wood chips in oak, cherry and beech; recipes and more.
Rooted Spices Trio Essentials
Excellent foundations for a spice rack, this set includes ground cumin, ground coriander and a daal blend of cumin seeds, amchur, black pepper, ground turmeric and cayenne pepper to name a few.
Sauce Shop brussels sprout ketchup
Don’t doubt it. This ketchup is ideal for Christmas with leftovers, turkey and cheese.
