Has there ever been a year when we’ve been more into food? When we look back at 2020, our stomachs will fondly remember the mountains of sourdough , the kilos of banana bread and the vats of DIY cocktails that we poured down our throats. It’s been a year when traybakes became our WFH dinner saviour, the term ‘ tablescaping ’ moved into the mainstream, and our favourite restaurants had to pivot – producing an impressive array of DIY kits for hungry fans to make their signature dishes at home.

So whether your friends and family have been worshipping at the altar of Ottolenghi for years or have only just discovered how to take toast to the next level , there’s never been a better time than Christmas 2020 to treat the foodies in your life to a festive selection of the best gourmet presents available.

Whether they love eating, drinking or cooking (or all three), we’ve selected some of the most beautiful, fun, inspired and original gifts for Christmas 2020. From must-have sets for their spice racks, restaurants kits to take the stress out of cooking plus vegan puddings, tasty stocking fillers and covetable artisan brands with packaging that will pull in the Instagram likes, this is the time when we all need to eat, drink and be merry.

If we had to pick a favourite product out of the 24 below? Quite frankly, we say it would be nigh on impossible to not feel joy seep into your bones when eating tortilla chips and salsa from the excellent ‘Nachosauras’ vessel while watching the Call The Midwife Christmas special. Find it and much, much more below to help sort your online Christmas shopping for all the food lovers in your life…