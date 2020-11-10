The best foodie gifts for Christmas 2020, from DIY kits to tasty stocking fillers

On the hunt for delicious eats, recipe boxes or covetable stocking fillers? Feast your eyes on our edit of foodie gift ideas for Christmas 2020.

Has there ever been a year when we’ve been more into food? When we look back at 2020, our stomachs will fondly remember the mountains of sourdough, the kilos of banana bread and the vats of DIY cocktails that we poured down our throats. It’s been a year when traybakes became our WFH dinner saviour, the term ‘tablescaping’ moved into the mainstream, and our favourite restaurants had to pivot – producing an impressive array of DIY kits for hungry fans to make their signature dishes at home. 

So whether your friends and family have been worshipping at the altar of Ottolenghi for years or have only just discovered how to take toast to the next level, there’s never been a better time than Christmas 2020 to treat the foodies in your life to a festive selection of the best gourmet presents available.

Whether they love eating, drinking or cooking (or all three), we’ve selected some of the most beautiful, fun, inspired and original gifts for Christmas 2020. From must-have sets for their spice racks, restaurants kits to take the stress out of cooking plus vegan puddings, tasty stocking fillers and covetable artisan brands with packaging that will pull in the Instagram likes, this is the time when we all need to eat, drink and be merry. 

If we had to pick a favourite product out of the 24 below? Quite frankly, we say it would be nigh on impossible to not feel joy seep into your bones when eating tortilla chips and salsa from the excellent ‘Nachosauras’ vessel while watching the Call The Midwife Christmas special. Find it and much, much more below to help sort your online Christmas shopping for all the food lovers in your life… 

  • Not Another Bill Emergency Bloody Mary

    Not Another Bill Emergency Bloody Mary
    Gifts for food lovers: Not Another Bill Emergency Bloody Mary

    For the morning after a long night, tuck into spicy Big Tom, a bottle of Absolut vodka, Tabasco and the can’t-do-without Alka-Seltzer and Berocca.

    Shop Emergency Bloody Mary at Not Another Bill, £80

    BUY NOW

  • Brindisa salted Catalan almonds

    Brindisa salted Catalan almonds
    Gifts for food lovers: Brindisa salted Catalan almonds

    It’s not Christmas Eve until you prep a festive Negroni and serve with Brindisa’s addictive salted almonds. 

    Shop salted Catalan almonds at Brindisa, £6.25

    BUY NOW

  • Eaten Alive hot sauce discovery box

    Eaten Alive hot sauce discovery box
    Gifts for food lovers: Eaten Alive hot sauce discovery box

    Know someone who puts hot sauce on everything? Gift them this box of four gourmet condiments by fermented food specialists Eaten Alive. The zingy lemon and fruity scotch bonnet sauces are delicious dashed over grilled meat and veg, while the chocolate BBQ blend adds rich depth to spicy tomatoey dishes – and we could drink the addictive smoked sriracha by the bottleful.

    Shop the It’s Alive discovery box at Eaten Alive, £15.99 

    BUY NOW

  • Bettys mini mince pies

    Bettys mini mince pies
    Gifts for food lovers: Bettys mini mince pies

    Even if you think you don’t like mince pies – you haven’t tried these ones from Bettys. Serve warm, people. 

    Shop mini mince pies at Bettys, £13 for 16

    BUY NOW

  • The Treats Club DYO Hot Donut Sundae Kit

    The Treats Club DYO Hot Donut Sundae Kit
    Gifts for food lovers: The Treats Club DYO Hot Donut Sundae Kit

    For a friend with a serious sweet tooth, send them this cult build your own donut sundae complete with Oreo topping, caramel sauce, Funfetto sprinkles, marshmallow fluff…

    Shop the DYO Hot Donut Sundae Kit at The Treats Club, £18.50

    BUY NOW

  • Sous Chef Ottolenghi Flavour cookbook and ingredients set

    Sous Chef Ottolenghi Flavour cookbook and ingredients set
    Gifts for food lovers: Sous Chef Ottolenghi Flavour cookbook and ingredients set

    With aleppo pepper, white miso, ancho chillies and more (plus Yotam Ottolenghi’s latest book), this is the perfect present to inspire new recipe ideas (which you get to eat, maybe?)… 

    Shop Ottolenghi Flavour cookbook and ingredients set at Sous Chef, £39.50

    BUY NOW

  • Natural & Noble gin botanicals set

    Natural & Noble gin botanicals set
    Gifts for food lovers: Natural & Noble gin botanicals set

    Infuse gins or simply mix and match for a glass of gin with tonic; it’s like your very own spell book. 

    Shop Natural & Noble gin botanicals set at The Food Market, £23.99

    BUY NOW

  • Nordur Arctic sea salt flakes

    Nordur Arctic sea salt flakes
    Gifts for food lovers: Nordur Arctic sea salt flakes

    Organic and sustainable, these flakes are made using geothermal energy from a hot spring in Iceland and are amazing

    Shop Nordur Arctic sea salt flakes at Harvey Nichols, £7.95

    BUY NOW

  • Pact Christmas Blend Coffee

    Every coffee connoisseur knows that a decent brew has the power to set your day on the right track, and London-based retailer Pact, which ethically sources speciality-grade coffee beans, always serves up the café experience from home.

    This year, it’s adding another palate-pleasing permutation into the mix, complete with a festive twist. Formulated with honey-processed Honduran Mi Tazita, washed Kenyan Kaiguri and Brazilian-grown Sertão natural beans, the new Christmas blend is like a helping of your favourite Yuletide pudding: think spiced fruit, warming spices and the zing of citrus swirling together in your coffee cup. Available as filter, decaf or espresso, it’s sure to satisfy anyone who appreciates the very best beans. 

    Shop Christmas Blend Coffee at Pact, £9.95

    BUY NOW

  • ItalianaVera Ciliegino Cherry Tomatoes VeroPop Collection

    Red Beetle Ciliegino Cherry Tomatoes VeroPop Collection
    Gift for food lovers: Red Beetle Ciliegino Cherry Tomatoes VeroPop Collection

    Grown in a hilly area in Italy, these beautifully packaged cherry tomatoes will give sweetness and character to sauces.

    Shop Ciliegino ItalianaVera Cherry Tomatoes VeroPop Collection at Red Beetle, £2.25 a can

    BUY NOW

  • Baobab jam gift set

    Baobab jam gift set
    Gifts for food lovers: Baobab jam gift set

    Handmade in small batches using all-natural ingredients, the Baobab gift set has delicious jams and a chocolate spread with 10p from the sale of every jar supporting women food producers in The Gambia.
     
    Shop the Baobab jam gift set at Big Barn, £20

    BUY NOW

  • Konditor vegan Christmas celebration

    Konditor vegan Christmas celebration
    Gifts for food lovers: Konditor vegan Christmas celebration

    Make it the most wonderful time of the year for vegans too with this gift box of raspberry velvet cakes and more… 

    Shop vegan Christmas celebration at Konditor, £35

    BUY NOW

  • Mama's Jerk set

    Mamas Jerk set
    Gifts for food lovers: Mamas Jerk set

    Give the taste of Mama’s Jerk Caribbean street food with this starter set of four sauces and a spice rub. They are incredible. 

    Shop set at Mama’s Jerk, £17.25

    BUY NOW

  • Niederegger mini marzipan loaves

    Niederegger mini marzipan loaves
    Gifts for food lovers: Niederegger mini marzipan loaves

    Welcome to 16 mini marzipan loaves soaked in plum armagnac, rum croquant, Mirabelle plum brandy and apple calvados. Hic.

    Shop Niederegger mini marzipan loaves at John Lewis, £10

    BUY NOW

  • Sue Ryder drinks trolley

    Sue Ryder drinks trolley
    Gifts for food lovers: Sue Ryder drinks trolley

    This art deco-inspired drinks trolley not only looks awesome but it also donates 100% of profits to providing the charity’s palliative, neurological and bereavement support. 

    Shop drinks trolley at Sue Ryder, £49

    BUY NOW

  • Hot Smoked BBQ hot smoking kit

    Hot Smoked BBQ hot smoking kit
    Gifts for food lovers: Hot Smoked BBQ hot smoking kit

    Turn the outdoors barbecue into a smoking kit with three bags of wood chips in oak, cherry and beech; recipes and more.

    Shop BBQ hot smoking kit at Hot Smoked, £30

    BUY NOW

  • Rooted Spices Trio Essentials

    Rooted Spices Trio Essentials
    Gifts for food lovers: Rooted Spices Trio Essentials

    Excellent foundations for a spice rack, this set includes ground cumin, ground coriander and a daal blend of cumin seeds, amchur, black pepper, ground turmeric and cayenne pepper to name a few. 

    Shop Trio Essentials at Rooted Spice, £13.95

    BUY NOW

  • Sauce Shop brussels sprout ketchup

    Sauce Shop Brussels sprout ketchup
    Gifts for food lovers: Sauce Shop Brussels sprout ketchup

    Don’t doubt it. This ketchup is ideal for Christmas with leftovers, turkey and cheese. 

    Shop brussels sprout ketchup at Sauce Shop, £3.29

    BUY NOW

