Christmas is fast approaching, with the chillier days and darker evenings bringing with them a promise of jingle bells and tinsel-decked trees. And, after a year which has been, to put it lightly, less than ideal, this year’s Christmas celebrations feel more welcome than ever.

Although there’s a lot of uncertainty around the day itself – especially when it comes to the number of people we’ll be able to celebrate with – there are still plenty of things we can do to make this year’s Christmas season one to remember.

Treating yourself to a special advent calendar is a great way to bring some extra festivity to your December. From sparkling calendars filled with your favourite beauty products to foodie-themed countdowns which offer an array of tasty treats, there’s plenty to choose from. And that’s not forgetting the star of the Christmas countdown show: the gin advent calendar.