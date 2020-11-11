Make the countdown to Christmas 2020 one to remember with this hand-picked selection of gin advent calendars, from a pink gin selection to a refillable gin clock.
Christmas is fast approaching, with the chillier days and darker evenings bringing with them a promise of jingle bells and tinsel-decked trees. And, after a year which has been, to put it lightly, less than ideal, this year’s Christmas celebrations feel more welcome than ever.
Although there’s a lot of uncertainty around the day itself – especially when it comes to the number of people we’ll be able to celebrate with – there are still plenty of things we can do to make this year’s Christmas season one to remember.
Treating yourself to a special advent calendar is a great way to bring some extra festivity to your December. From sparkling calendars filled with your favourite beauty products to foodie-themed countdowns which offer an array of tasty treats, there’s plenty to choose from. And that’s not forgetting the star of the Christmas countdown show: the gin advent calendar.
You may also like
Best Christmas advent calendars for foodies to buy now
Not only does a gin advent calendar allow you to enjoy a range of different gin brands and flavours, but it’s also a great way to experiment with different tonics and mixers as well. And with so many different gin advent calendars to choose from – including a dedicated pink gin selection – you’re sure to find one that suits your taste.
Below, we’ve gathered some of our favourite gin advent calendars currently on sale – and we’ll be adding even more to the list in the run-up to December.
Whitley Neill 24 Gins Of Christmas Advent Calendar
If you’re a fan of Whitley Neill’s range of flavoured and classic gins, you’ll love this 24-day advent calendar.
Filled with a range of gin brands including the City of London Distillery and Aber Falls alongside Whitley Neill, the calendar boasts flavours including pink cherry, rose petal and orange marmalade. It also comes with a recipe book bursting with cocktail ideas and inspiration.
Shop Whitley Neill 24 Gins of Christmas Advent Calendar at Amazon, £90
The Cambridge Distillery Tasting Set
If you’re looking for a gin advent calendar with a difference, look no further than luxury gin brand Cambridge Distillery’s 12-day advent calendar gin tasting experience.
Alongside a curated collection of 12 different Cambridge Distillery gins (with flavours ranging from Truffle gin to the Lady Grey and Marmalade ‘Breakfast’ gin), this tasting set comes with a limited edition gin glass and a delicious serving suggestion for every flavour.
Shop The Cambridge Distillery Tasting Set at cambridgedistillery.co.uk, £99.99
12 Gins of Christmas Advent Calendar
This is the first year Brewdog Distilling Co. have released their very own gin advent calendar, and it’s safe to say we’re intrigued about what lies inside.
The limited-edition calendar is packed full of 12 gins (each one is 50ml in size), four of which are classic Lone Wolf gins (the company’s gin brand). The other eight are brand new inventions straight from the company’s distillery in Aberdeen, one of which just so happens to be a ‘Christmas Spiced’ flavour packed full of blood orange, cinnamon and raisins.
Shop 12 Gins of Christmas Advent Calendar at BrewDog.com, £49.95
Fever-Tree’s Gin & Tonic Advent Calendar
If you’re a fan of Fever-Tree’s tasty selection of tonic waters and mixers, you’ll love their gin and tonic advent calendar.
Each of the 12 gins inside the calendar (we like the sound of the Pink Pepper Gin) is paired with a Fever-Tree tonic or mixer, so you’ll be able to enjoy 12 different perfectly-matched gin and tonics throughout the Christmas period.
Shop Fever Tree’s Gin & Tonic Advent Calendar at Waitrose, £60
The Premium Pink Gin Advent Calendar
This pink gin advent calendar from That’s The Spirit does away with the assumption that pink gin is a summer drink.
Packed full of all your favourite pink gins from brands such as Gordon’s and Beefeater alongside some lesser-known flavours (we love the sound of the Coastal Distillery watermelon gin), this calendar is sure to make your 2020 Christmas countdown one to remember.
Shop The Premium Pink Gin Advent Calendar by That’s The Spirit at The Bottle Club, £44.99
Gin O Clock Refillable Advent Calendar
The Gin O Clock advent calendar not only comes filled with 12 lovely miniature gin bottles, but it’s also refillable, meaning you can use it year after year.
Finished with adorable gin-related slogans for every hour on the clock, this unique twist on the traditional gin advent calendar is definitely one to consider (and the clock really works, too!).
Shop Gin O Clock Refillable Advent Calendar by The Little Boys Room at Not On The High Street, £99.95
Costco’s Gin Advent Calendar
Costco has put together a bumper collection of flavoured and classic gins just in time for Christmas – and at £59.89 for the whole calendar, you’ll only be paying £2.50 per bottle.
We’re particularly excited for the Aber Falls Welsh Orange Marmalade Gin, which sounds positively delicious.
The Gin Advent Cracker
If you’re looking to try a large range of different gins throughout the Christmas period, then The Gin Advent Cracker is a pretty good option.
Although this calendar may be on the pricier side, the great variety of gins on offer definitely make this
Wilko's 24 Days of Gin-Mas advent calendar
Wilko have been teasing their first ever gin advent calendar for a little while now, and it’s finally hit stores.
As well as the miniatures you can expect to find in a gin calendar, Wilko’s offering also contains mixers, garnishes and glass rim sugars, making it perfect for tasters and mixologists alike – and all for only £10.
That Boutique-y Gin Company Advent Calendar
If you’re a fan of trying all the flavoured gins you can get your hands on, this advent calendar is for you.
Packed with flavours including chocolate orange gin, spit-roasted pineapple gin and the award-winning moonshot gin (named as such because the botanicals used to make it were sent into space before production), this calendar is sure to keep you on your toes.
Pre-order That Boutique-y Gin Advent Calendar at Master of Malt, £49.95
Drinks by the Dram’s Premium Gin Advent Calendar
Enjoy a gin advent calendar with a touch of luxury with Drinks by the Dram’s Premium Gin Advent Calendar.
With its 30ml wax-sealed drams and hand-picked selection of craft gins from some of the world’s best distilleries, this advent calendar is perfect for those looking to countdown to Christmas in style.
Pre-order Drinks by the Dram’s Premium Gin Advent Calendar at Master of Malt, £84.95
The 12 Days of Creativity Calendar from Bombay Sapphire and London Graphic Centre
If you want more than just gin in your calendar, then the 12 Days of Creativity Calendar from Bombay Sapphire and London Graphic Centre could be just the thing you’re looking for.
Alongside miniature bottles of Bombay Sapphire gin and mixers, this calendar is crammed full of exciting goodies that will get your creative juices flowing. Made to open between Christmas day and 5 January, it hopes to inspire those with creative New Years’ Resolutions to really get going, with a range of art supplies and drink-mixing tools. Plus, the calendar comes equipped with a QR code, which users can scan each day to access exclusive content from world-renowned artists and mixologists.
It goes on sale on 17th November, but you can sign-up via the link below to be notified when it’s back in stock.
View The 12 Days of Creativity Calendar from Bombay Sapphire and London Graphic Centre, £60
The 25 Gins of Christmas
Created by Craft Gin Club, the UK’s biggest gin subscription service, in partnership with Philip Schofield, this calendar is packed full of specially selected gins – including Philip’s own signature ‘Schofe’s Christmas Gin’.
With each miniature bottle coming complete with a list of Philip’s favourite garnishes and cocktail recommendations, this is one for gin-lovers looking for new suggestions and interesting combos. Unfortunately, due to huge demand the calendar isn’t available to buy right now, but you can sign up on the website to be notified when it’s back in stock.
Main Image: Cambridge Distillery
Other Images: Courtesy of brands