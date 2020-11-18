Make this Christmas extra-special with Stylist’s hand-picked selection of gin gifts, from gin-infused marmalade to a mouthwatering tasting set.
If you’re looking for a gift for the resident gin lover in your life, you’re in luck: this year’s collection of gin tasting sets, crackers and accessories is bigger and better than ever.
While there’s nothing wrong with keeping it simple when it comes to gin-related Christmas presents – there are plenty of incredible flavoured gins on offer these days, for example – sometimes it’s nice to spice things up a bit and buy someone something a little bit different and special.
We’ve already taken a look at all the fantastic gin advent calendars available for 2020 (hurry up and get your hands on one if you haven’t ordered yet!), but now it’s time to look forward to the big day itself with our pick of the best boozy gifts for the gin lover in your life.
From gin and tonic crackers to the ultimate infusion set, these gin-related gifts are the perfect present to give on Christmas day.
Virgin Wines Gin & Tonic Christmas Crackers
The six festive crackers include in this handy gift set each include a 50ml bottle of gin and a can of Fever Tree tonic water.
Featuring classic gins such as Bombay Sapphire and Whitley Neill, each cracker also includes the traditional paper hat and joke we all know and love.
Hotel Chocolat Chocolate & Gin Gift Collection
Combine two glorious ingredients with this chocolate and gin gift set from Hotel Chocolat.
Including two 50ml bottles of Hotel Chocolat’s small-batch cocoa gin distilled with Saint Lucian cocoa shells alongside a selection of gin truffles and chocolate “puddles”, this is a real treat.
Gin In a Tin Co. Gin Infusion Gift Set
This Gin Infusion Set from Gin In A Tin Co. is a gift that will keep on giving throughout the year.
Featuring botanical ingredients such as rose petals, allspice berries and pink peppercorn, you can either garnish a gin and tonic or infuse a whole bottle of gin to create your own flavour.
Shop Gin In A Tin Co. Gin Infusion Gift Set at The Food Market, £23.99
Holly’s Lollies Raspberry Gin Edible Drink Stirrers
These adorable drinks stirrers from Holly’s Lollies are the perfect stocking filler.
Completely edible and made with real alcohol, these raspberry gin-flavoured sticks are designed to gradually dissolve through the evening, and are perfect for jazzing up a regular gin and tonic.
Shop Holly’s Lollies Raspberry Gin Edible Drink Stirrers at Not On The High Street, £6.50
Firebox Spreadable Gin
Give your morning toast a festive twist with this spreadable gin and tonic marmalade from Firebox.
Although infused with gin, all of the alcohol is cooked off during the creation process, so you can enjoy this spread morning, noon and night without fear of suffering a crippling hangover.
Craft Gin Club Citrus Gins Collection
Swap your familiar pink gin selection for something on the sharper side with this citrus gin selection from Craft Gin Club.
Featuring flavours such as pink grapefruit, pomegranate and lime, this collection of zesty flavours is sure to pack a punch.
Biscuiteers Gin & Tonic Letterbox Biscuits
If you’re looking for a gin-related gift with a difference, try these gin and tonic themed letterbox biscuits from Biscuiteers.
Perfect for sending to a friend who lives far away, these adorable biscuits are sure to bring a smile to any gin lover’s face.
Main Image: Craft Gin Club
Images: Courtesy Of Brands